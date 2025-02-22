A single-engine airplane made an emergency landing Saturday in Anne Arundel County after losing power, according to Maryland State Police.

The 18-year-old pilot, who was the only person aboard the Cessna aircraft during the emergency landing just before 4 p.m., was taken to Capital Regional Medical Center in Prince George’s County for treatment of his injuries, Maryland State Police said.

The emergency landing forced the intersection of Shoreham Beach and Triton Beach roads to temporarily shut down.

As of 6:30pm, one way traffic was being intermittently allowed pending the arrival of additional resources to assist in the investigation, according to Anne Arundel County police who are assisting with the road closures.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration also responded to the incident.

This story may be updated.