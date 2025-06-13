Icelandic airline Play plans to stop all flights to North America, including those to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

BWI will be the final market for the airline and will continue operations until the end of October, Jonathan Dean, director of communications for BWI, said in an email Friday.

PLAY launched in 2021 and began services at BWI in 2022, providing budget-friendly tickets to Iceland and connecting flights across Europe.

The company reported lower-than-expected earnings in October 2024 and announced changes to its business model, including a decrease in destinations.

On Monday, the airline announced a takeover by its two largest shareholders, which will bring even more changes, including ceasing all flights to North America, according to a press release.

“We’re focusing on the profitable aspects of the business — sun destination flights — and discontinuing those that have not yielded results,” CEO Einar Örn Ólafsson said in the press release.

BWI has seen an increase in international travelers in the last few years, becoming one of the busiest airports in the Washington, D.C., region. The airport is not only a major travel hub, but also has a roughly $11 billion economic impact in the Maryland region and supports thousands of jobs.

Southwest Airlines is BWI’s largest carrier, accounting for almost 70% of passengers. In February, Southwest partnered with Icelandair, letting customers book connections to Iceland via the airline through BWI.

Icelandair will continue to provide daily, nonstop services to travelers looking to go to Reykjavik from BWI, according to Dean.