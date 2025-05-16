Two red light cameras are up and running in Anne Arundel County, with eight more expected, as officials enhance efforts to reduce dangerous driving.

Anne Arundel County Police chose the locations of the two cameras that went live May 7 — Arundel Mills Boulevard at Arundel Mills Circle in Severn and George Clauss Boulevard at Quarterfield Park Drive — and those of forthcoming cameras by analyzing crash data and safety assessments.

County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat, said in a statement that officials are focusing “safety efforts where crash data shows the greatest need.”

“The Automated Red Light Enforcement Program is a data-driven strategy that reduces dangerous driving behaviors and makes our roads safer for everyone,” Pittman said.

The red light camera program follows the county’s installation of automated speed cameras near six schools, with plans to expand that effort to six more schools.

Police Chief Amal E. Awad echoed Pittman’s remarks in her own statement, adding that the red light camera initiative “underscores our commitment to enhancing the safety of everyone who travels our roadways.”

“We believe these red light cameras will serve as a constant reminder to drivers of the importance of obeying traffic signals, making our intersections safer for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists,” Awad said.

According to the county, the cameras will run around the clock, snapping photos of the license plates of vehicles that enter the intersection after the traffic signal turns red. The system also registers the date, time and location of the violation.

Violations aren’t issued for vehicles that enter the intersection when the traffic signal is yellow and turns red once they are already in the intersection.

For the first 30 days after installation, the system will only issue warnings. After the so-called “warning period,” it’s $75 per violation. Citations are mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner within 14 days of the violation.

Unlike other traffic violations, red light camera citations do not reflect on driving records and no points are assessed to a driver’s license. The county said insurance companies can’t access red light camera records.

Here are the eight other intersections where the county plans to install red light cameras in the future:

Crain Highway and Cronson Boulevard (Crofton)

Crain Highway and Veterans Highway (Millersville)

Dorsey Road and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard (Glen Burnie)

Ritchie Highway (Route 2) and Ordnance Road (Glen Burnie)

Riva Road and West Street (Annapolis)

West Street and Solomons Island Road (Annapolis)

Mountain Road and South Carolina Avenue (Pasadena)

Reece Road and Telegraph Road (Severn)

For more information, visit aacounty.org/redlightcameras