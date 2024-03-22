More congestion is coming to Pratt Street next week when Baltimore’s Department of Transportation starts road work at three Pratt Street intersections — with work expected to last about 10 weeks.
Double lane closures are likely to begin Monday between Light and President streets, the department said in a press release Friday. The work will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the intersections of Light, Calvert and President streets.
The work includes:
- Reconstructing curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
- New curb ramps that will provide better crosswalk accessibility for those with disabilities.
- New audible pedestrian signals to increase accessibility for those with vision impairment.
- Higher visibility crosswalks.
- Fixes to road pavement from “full depth” to surface level.
Two fewer lanes on Pratt Street might sound familiar. That’s because local developer P. David Bramble’s vision for the future Harborplace includes slimming down Pratt and Light streets to car traffic. He hopes to make the Inner Harbor a more livable, walkable city center that’s friendlier to pedestrians, cyclists and public transit riders.
Maybe a preview of the possible future of downtown?