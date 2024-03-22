More congestion is coming to Pratt Street next week when Baltimore’s Department of Transportation starts road work at three Pratt Street intersections — with work expected to last about 10 weeks.

Double lane closures are likely to begin Monday between Light and President streets, the department said in a press release Friday. The work will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the intersections of Light, Calvert and President streets.

The work includes:

Two fewer lanes on Pratt Street might sound familiar. That’s because local developer P. David Bramble’s vision for the future Harborplace includes slimming down Pratt and Light streets to car traffic. He hopes to make the Inner Harbor a more livable, walkable city center that’s friendlier to pedestrians, cyclists and public transit riders.

Maybe a preview of the possible future of downtown?

Daniel Zawodny

Daniel.Zawodny@thebaltimorebanner.com

Daniel Zawodny

Daniel Zawodny covers transportation for the The Baltimore Banner as a corps member with Report For America. He is a Baltimore area native and graduated with his master's degree in journalism from American University in 2021. He is bilingual in English and Spanish and previously covered immigration issues. 

More from Daniel Zawodny

