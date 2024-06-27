Baltimore’s future Red Line will feature light rail trains, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday.

Moore revived planning for the east-west transit line last year, and officials have been studying potential routes and whether it should be run with rapid buses.

”This is a huge step forward and a continued commitment to the people of the state,” Moore said.

The Democratic governor spoke to The Baltimore Banner ahead of an official announcement in East Baltimore planned for Friday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Moore said the light rail line emerged as the best choice during outreach events that involved “thousands” of people in the Baltimore region. Residents, businesses and commuters expressed a strong preference for rail over rapid bus.

”It just became very clear that this is the mode of transportation that we were going to select,” Moore said.

The proposed expansion of light rail — which was cancelled by former Gov. Larry Hogan, then revived by Moore when he took office last year — would carry passengers from Woodlawn to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

A rapid bus line was in the running for the project when relaunched by Moore, but the planning team is no longer considering that option.

Officials said the decision was not just data-driven, but reflective of public sentiment. Roughly three quarters of those surveyed by the MTA through public outreach last year expressed a strong preference for rail over buses, the agency said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“This has been a hyper-informed engagement process that we’ve had with folks,” Moore said.

Though a light rail line will cost more than a rapid bus line, Moore said he’s confident that Maryland will be able to line up significant federal funding to help pay for the up-front costs. He said the Biden Administration is “very supportive” of the project. And in the long run, Moore said, the Red Line will spur economic activity such as transit-oriented development projects and help Baltimoreans get to school and work quickly and more easily. The Red Line is a component of the “larger Baltimore Renaissance” that’s taking place, Moore said.

Though still years away and without a finalized route, the planned light rail line would be the first major expansion of Baltimore’s transit system in decades. The state launched a subway line in the early 1980s and a north-south light rail line a decade later. Meanwhile, cities such as Portland and Minneapolis have been building new light rail lines and Washington’s Metro system was recently extended to Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia.

The future Red Line light rail still has a number of elements left to be finalized including the specific route. (Graphic by the Maryland Transit Administration)

In an interview this week, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld called the planned announcement a momentum builder that’s “great for the future of Baltimore.” He said that it tees up the Red Line alongside other marquee investments such as a new Amtrak tunnel underneath West Baltimore and improvements to the Howard Street freight rail tunnel.

“I think we’re on the precipice of this region taking off in so many ways,” Wiedefeld said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The decision was first reported by The Daily Record.

The announcement may help quell the worst fears of transit advocates still scarred from when Hogan, a Republican, canceled a previous iteration of the project. In 2015, after planners spent years preparing to build a new new downtown tunnel that Red Line trains would use, Hogan called the project a “wasteful boondoggle” and returned nearly $1 billion in federal money slated for its construction.

Hogan, who is now running for an open U.S. Senate seat, fulfilled a campaign promise by canceling it.

Now Moore continues to fulfill one by moving forward. At a press event a year ago, Moore called the project’s cancellation by his predecessor a “tragedy.”

“We have needed the project for a really long time,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. The results of data modeling using software endorsed by the Federal Transit Administration showed light rail was the far better option both because it would attract new riders to the system and is more cost-effective per passenger, she said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A board explaining the measures of effectiveness results matrix at the Maryland Transit Administration’s Red Line open house at the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s SMC Campus Center on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

The agency predicts the project will cost $3.2 billion to $7.2 billion to complete.

It would be cheaper and faster to create a system in which trains operated on Pratt or Baltimore Streets. But those trains, once operational, would take longer to get from one end to the other than if the MTA were to build a new downtown tunnel. The MTA plans to finalize its preferred specific route and announce it before the end of the year.

How to pay for the Red Line is far from set, but the delays and cost overruns of the Purple Line in suburban Washington may loom over the MTA’s next rail project. The public-private partnership formed to build it, greenlit by Hogan, became a mess and has gone billions over budget.

“This [Red Line] is a project that we will manage totally different and frame totally different than that project was to make sure that a budget is very clearly defined, a schedule very clearly defined and that we can meet it,” Wiedefeld said, referring to the Purple Line that will connect Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

From left, Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld, Gov. Wes Moore and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speak with media after a press conference on the full reopening of the Fort McHenry Federal Channel and the restoration of full services to the Port of Baltimore in Dundalk on June 12, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

A lengthy timeline sits between Friday’s scheduled announcement and trains getting rolling.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Allison Scott, project lead for the Red Line, said her team plans to move the project into the Federal Transit Administration’s pipeline by early next year. From there, officials will have a maximum of two years to complete enough design and engineering to apply for large construction grants. That means groundbreaking could be in late 2026 or 2027.

The new light rail line would complement a 32-year-old, north-south light rail line that the MTA operates from Hunt Valley to Glen Burnie, and Baltimore’s Metro that connects Owings Mills to downtown. Last December, the MTA had to abruptly suspend service on the light rail system due to mechanical issues that raised safety concerns. The MTA provided shuttle buses between rail stations to riders until the issues were resolved.

The shutdown laid bare issues with ongoing rehabilitation work for the aging light rail fleet. Some of those rail cars have already reached their estimated 30-year useful lifespan.

The MTA was awarded more than $200 million earlier this year to help pay to replace its light rail fleet, but the current rail cars will need to last years until the new ones roll into town. The agency will pursue a total of 90 rail cars instead of the 55 needed replace its current fleet because it will have two lines to equip.

“As much as I wish we were riding the Red Line today, the timing does work out fairly well in that as we’re looking to replace our light rail fleet, we can do a joint procurement for the Red Line and have vehicles that look the same, feel the same, and again, really kind of hone in on that interconnected system,” Arnold said.

Baltimore’s east-west axis was identified as a high-need transit corridor decades ago. The Red Line was part of a 2002 comprehensive rail plan for the Baltimore region that proposed construction of multiple new train lines to complement the city’s current light rail and Metro subway. The Red Line was the only part of the plan to move forward and was initially greenlit by then-Gov. Martin O’Malley in 2009.