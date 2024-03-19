The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

If you live or work in the Baltimore area’s dense east-west corridor between Woodlawn and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, the Maryland Transit Administration may have a volunteer opportunity for you.

Now through April 3, the agency is accepting applications for a new Community Advisory Team that will help guide the work of the future Red Line, whether it be rapid bus or light rail. Revived by Gov. Wes Moore, the major transit project aims to improve connectivity between East and West Baltimore and will be built in the coming years. The Moore administration is expected to announce what mode of transit it will be later this spring.

Community Advisory Team members will serve for two years and attend quarterly meetings to help ensure alignment between the state’s Red Line planners and the neighborhoods along the project corridor. Part of the role is to “advise the Red Line team on approaches and methods for successful local engagement,” according to the Red Line website.

The MTA is looking for 20-25 volunteers to fill out the team. The positions are unpaid.

“The Red Line project is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build stronger, more equitable and prosperous communities throughout greater Baltimore,” Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said in a press release. “The Community Advisory Team will be a valuable resource to ensure we receive comprehensive input from community members who live, work and invest along the corridor and that our efforts to engage with the public are effective.”

Interested community members have four ways to apply:

Complete an online form on the Red Line website at http://tinyurl.com/RedLineCATInterestForm;

Download and email a completed form to outreach@redlinemaryland.com;

Submit a video expressing interest in joining the Community Advisory Team http://tinyurl.com/RedLineCATVideoSubmission; or

Call 443-475-0687 to leave a voicemail explaining interest.

The advisory team will also collaborate with a future station area advisory committee, a similar group of community stakeholders that will provide input about what additional development communities would like to see around future Red Line stations. Similar committees participated in the original Red Line planning process before then-Gov. Larry Hogan canceled that project in 2015.