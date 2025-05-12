April showers bring May flowers ... and road construction projects.

The State Highway Administration said road crews will be filling potholes and resurfacing pavement on the Jones Falls Expressway between the Baltimore County border and Old Pimlico Road, in both directions.

The more than $350,000 project will happen over nights. Drivers can expect double- and single-lane road closures in both directions, Sundays through Thursdays, until early June.

Drivers, especially motorcyclists, should be aware of uneven pavement while this project continues.

This is one of many spring road projects starting in mid-May.

Other resurfacing and soil sampling is happening on I-795. Crews will also fill potholes on Reisterstown Road over nights. Work on the I-695 median will also continue, according to the state’s road work project portal.

The state says there are nearly 300 roadwork projects happening daily.

‘It has to get done’

Pothole filling has been top of mind for some, who wait all winter and spring for the roads to be resurfaced.

Michael Balsamo, from Pikesville, said he often tows large equipment with his truck. He says when Reisterstown Road was repaved last year, it made his drives easier.

“Hey, it has to get done,” Balsamo said. “This road [Reisterstown] was horrible a little while ago. Now, at least I can drive it without having my teeth fall out.”

Others say they think the projects will benefit road safety.

“I understand where it has to be done. They’re old, they get potholes, and they become a hazard to drivers,” Harry Brafmann of Pikesville explained.

Some drivers say the roadwork will be better for their cars in the long run, hoping to decrease the major wear and tear.

Crackdown on work zone safety

The state has cracked down on work zone safety, adding new speed enforcement cameras to work sites. Earlier this month, the state said more will be rolling out soon.

“If you do not want a citation, and more importantly, if you want to protect yourself and your passengers and our highway workers, do not speed,” State Highway Administrator Will Pines said.

