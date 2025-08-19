The Fort McHenry Federal Channel in Baltimore reopened Tuesday afternoon after an explosion Monday night aboard a cargo ship near the site of the Key Bridge.

Officials with the Port of Baltimore said around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday that the channel was reopened for traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore.

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson said in an email that the only “significant debris” they were aware of is a hatch that blew off the vessel.

The Army Corps of Engineers is looking for any additional submerged obstructions, the spokesperson said in an email, adding that mariners are encouraged to report any large debris they come across.

The 751-foot merchant vessel known as the W-Sapphire was south of Fort Carroll at the time of the explosion, the Coast Guard said in a Monday night statement.

That put it very close to the site of the Key Bridge, which collapsed after the container ship Dali hit it last year. The remnants of the bridge were visible in the background of videos posted online showing the explosion.

The incident did not disrupt demolition of the existing Key Bridge structures, nor did it damage any Maryland Transportation Authority assets, said John Sales, a spokesperson for the authority.

The Coast Guard established a 2,000-yard safety zone around the incident.

The W-Sapphire was carrying coal when it departed the Curtis Bay piers around 5:45 p.m. Monday, bound for the island nation of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean.

The explosion happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. The W-Sapphire had reached a speed of about 6 knots beforehand, according to online ship tracking data.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading an investigation of the incident. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

No injuries were reported. There were 23 crew members and two local pilots on board the ship at the time of the explosion.

Shortly after the explosion, a flurry of vessels — including tugs and fire boats — flanked the W-Sapphire as it continued to transit south, according to tracking data. It continued at about four knots, assisted by tugboats, until mooring north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge around 10 p.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it remained there, accompanied by three tugboats.

With the bulk of the Port of Baltimore temporarily closed to shipping traffic, cargo vessels were stuck waiting for a berth. As of Tuesday afternoon, marine tracking data showed roughly a dozen ships waiting at an anchorage in Annapolis.

The W-Sapphire was built in 2012 and, at least in recent years, has mostly shipped coal. It has several cargo holds where thousands of tons of bulk material are stored during voyages.

The ship is flagged to Liberia and managed by a Greek company named W Marine.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it’s investigating the incident, but said the Coast Guard is the primary investigator.