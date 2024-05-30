The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

About 150 Southwest Airlines flights in and out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport were delayed Wednesday because of what the airline described as a power outage at one of its data centers.

Southwest Airlines confirmed delays were caused because of the power failure in the Dallas, Texas, area.

The power outages were resolved by Wednesday evening, according to a Southwest spokesperson.

“While we were able to continue overall operations, some flights across the system were delayed while our Teams addressed the outage and restarted systems,” a spokesperson said. “We apologize to our customers and appreciate their patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Southwest Airlines launched a new program earlier this month to settle late flights with passengers, offering vouchers.

Southwest Airlines paid a $35 million fine as part of a $140 million agreement to settle a federal investigation into a meltdown in December 2022 when the airline canceled thousands of flights and stranded more than 2 million travelers over the holidays.

Nearly 17,000 Southwest flights were canceled during the holiday season because of a winter storm and a crew rescheduling system that struggled to keep up.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.