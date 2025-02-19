The mass layoffs announced by Southwest Airlines earlier this week are not expected to directly affect staffing or operations at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Earlier this week, the airline — which is BWI’s largest carrier — said it was cutting about 1,750 jobs, “focused almost entirely on corporate overhead and leadership positions.”

A spokesperson for Southwest said in an email the layoffs and job cuts include corporate and non-contract workers, but that the cuts should not “have any effect on our operation or ability to serve our Customers across our system.”

The company didn’t indicate the cuts would lead to any Southwest flight changes at BWI.

Southwest Airlines accounts for just under 70% of the traffic at BWI, according to the airport. Spirit Airlines carries about 9% of travelers and Delta Air Lines carries about 7%.

The jobs being cut from the airline are about 15% of corporate positions and include eleven “senior leadership” positions. The company said it expected layoffs to be mostly complete by the middle of the year.

The company’s CEO, Bob Jordan, said in a statement the job cuts were “unprecedented” in the company’s 53-year history.

“We are at a pivotal moment as we transform Southwest Airlines into a leaner, faster, and more agile organization,” he said in a press statement.

In a message to employees, Jordan said the layoffs and cuts will begin in late April. Most employees who are losing their jobs in these cuts will not work but will continue to receive pay and benefits until then, he said.

TWU Local 556, the union which represents Southwest Airlines flight attendants, said in a statement the “industry-leading” contract between Southwest and the union is protecting its members from the layoffs.

Severance and post-employment benefits will cost Southwest between $60-80 million, the company said, but that is expected to be a one-time cost.

The airline expects to save about $300 million in 2026 as a result of the layoffs and job cuts.

Shares of Southwest stock opened at $29.80 Wednesday morning. The price of the stock did not substantially change after the Monday announcement.