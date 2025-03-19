Southwest Airlines is eliminating about 120 jobs across four airports, including at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the company confirmed Wednesday evening.

A memo, dated March 19 and sent to employees at BWI, said the airline has been “overstaffed” at those airports “for some time now based on flight activity and the stations’ workforce need.”

The memo, first reported by WBAL-TV, does not specify how many positions at BWI will be affected, but says it will target ground operations crew.

“Our current flight schedule and modest growth plan for 2025 require alignments to our workforce at four airports where we operate,” a Southwest spokesperson said in an email to The Banner. “We always try to minimize the impact to our employees and all will have an opportunity to remain with Southwest.”

The workforce reduction is not connected to any employee performance, the memo states. Affected employees will have an opportunity to apply for open positions with the airline or leave the company with a severance package.

The other affected airports are Los Angeles International Airport, San José Mineta International Airport, and Hollywood Burbank Airport. The reduction in force is not expected to affect services at BWI, the company said.

Southwest Airlines accounts for about 70% of all airline traffic at BWI, according to the airport.

Since 2020, “a number of different factors have limited or slowed” the company’s ability to restore or grow capacity at those four airports, the memo says.

The memo says Southwest “simply can’t afford to continue to operate in an overstaffed position in these locations.”

The airline announced in January a full year net income of $465 million, and “record” operating revenues of $27.5 billion for 2024.

The job cuts come just on the heels of Southwest announcing major changes to its “Bags Fly Free” policy and cuts to nearly 1,800 corporate jobs. Last year, the company announced it was doing away with its free-for-all seating model.

Frontier Airlines, known for its budget flights, took a jab at Southwest on Tuesday. The airline said it’s ready to be customers’ “new love” in an announcement, poking fun at Southwest’s history as the “love airline” and its logo, a heart.

For flights departing between May 28 to Aug. 18, Frontier is giving passengers free baggage with the promo code “FREEBAG.” Flights must be booked by March 24 to qualify.

“We’ve always had heart,” Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “Think of this as the ultimate ‘divorce your old airline’ deal. If travelers show us the love, we’ll make these perks permanent.”