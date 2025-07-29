Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop service between Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and the U.S. Virgin Islands in February, adding another Caribbean destination that’s just one flight away from Charm City.

St. Thomas, one of three Caribbean islands east and southeast of Puerto Rico that make up the U.S. Virgin Islands, is the first of three new destinations in Southwest’s portfolio that the airline plans to announce this summer, the Dallas-based airline said in a news release.

BWI, a regional hub for the airline, is one of two airports to be selected for the new routes.

Nonstop “peak day” (Thursday to Sunday) flights begin Feb. 7, 2026, from BWI. Travelers looking to fly Monday to Wednesday will have a layover in Orlando, Florida, which will begin daily roundtrip service to the island starting Feb. 5, 2026, based on flight times available on Southwest’s website.

Southwest, which carries roughly 70% of the passengers that come and go from BWI every day, already offers nonstop flights to several Caribbean getaways such as Aruba, Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic and San Juan, Puerto Rico, as well as Central American countries like Costa Rica and Belize, where it feels like summer all year long.

Even though it’s hot as hell right now, Baltimore, you’ll miss the sunshine come winter, and, if you’re willing to think that far ahead, Southwest is already booking flights through March.