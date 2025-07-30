Drivers, keep your eyes peeled. Starting Aug. 11, new speed cameras in school zones and a vehicle height-monitoring system will be activated, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The speed cameras will be set up in the following locations in multiple directions:

200-400 blocks of East 29th Street — near Barclay Elementary School

3200-3600 blocks of Pulaski Highway — near Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School

The 24/7 height-monitoring system will operate in multiple directions at the 1200 block of North Gay Street.

Plans for speed enforcement aim to “promote safe driving,” according to a press release from the city’s Department of Transportation. The speed cameras detect vehicles that go over the speed limit by at least 12mph and will operate weekdays from 6-8 p.m.

The fine for speed-camera violations is $40.

The height-monitoring system detects vehicles over 12.5 feet high in order to “reduce traffic congestion,” per the Department of Transportation. The cameras will enforce the following:

First offense — warning

Second offense — $125

Third and subsequent offenses – $250 each

The new speed cameras will activate a week after two other new ones go live along Interstate 83.