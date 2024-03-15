The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Baltimore County Police are activating six new speed cameras at five school zones as part of their initiative to enhance public safety.

Residents say they hope that adding speed cameras in school zones will get drivers to slow down.

Baltimore County resident Mike Bryant told WJZ he walks his dog along the 3600 block of Rolling Road every day, and at times, it’s like a racetrack.

“The only thing that’s really going to slow them down is a speed trap,” Bryant said.

Now, things are about to change.

Starting Monday, Baltimore County Police will have speed cameras at these locations in school zones.

Notre Dame Preparatory School on Hampton Lane.

Garrison Forest Road near The Jemicy School.

Ebenezer Road near Perry Hall Middle School.

On Rolling Road near Scotts Branch Elementary School.

Ridge Avenue near the Lamb of God School.

Police say it’s part of the plan to get drivers to slow down while driving in areas filled with students.

“They’re decent, sometimes they are there for what they’re meant for,” Baltimore County resident Jamal Burroughs said. “You might get the short end of the stick but drive the right way, I guess.”

Police say the cameras will operate weekdays between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. in school zones.

If a driver is caught traveling at least 12 mph over the speed limit, they will face a $40 fine.

“Nobody wants to hurt anybody or put anybody in harm’s way if they don’t have to,” Burroughs said.

During the first 30 days after a camera is activated, drivers exceeding the speed limit by at least 12 mph will receive warnings rather than citations.

Then after the 30 days period, drivers will receive fines.

