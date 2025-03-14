St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner, but don’t try your luck with parking this weekend, Baltimore. There are a lot of festivities coming up, and traffic is likely to be a snarled mess.

Dance troupes, marching bands and bagpipers sporting green will trot through downtown Baltimore for the 67th Baltimore St. Patrick Parade this Sunday, closing several roads around the Inner Harbor.

Several roads in Mount Vernon will close around 11:30 a.m., and the parade will kick off at 2 p.m. at the Washington Monument. Participants will head south on Charles Street, then east on Pratt Street near the Inner Harbor to Market Place.

The parade is scheduled to last about 3 hours, with periodic breaks in the march to allow traffic to cross the parade route.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Before the parade, runners in the Shamrock 5K Run will start along Charles Street near Mulberry Street at 1 p.m., then east on Conway Street, south on Light Street and east on Key Highway. They will then head north on Light Street, then east on Pratt and finish onto Market Place.

A designated travel lane will be separated for participants along the race. Key Highway will be closed at Lawrence Street starting 12:30 p.m. throughout the 5K. A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said in an email that “roads are “expected to reopen as soon as possible as the parade passes.”

Road closures

Here is a list of roads that will be closed this weekend due to the parade, the race, the 9th Annual St. Paddy’s Block Party and other festivities:

1000 S. Curley Street between O’Donnell and Dillon Streets, 3 p.m. Thursday-1 p.m. Sunday

1400 S. Charles Street between E. Fort Avenue and E. Clement Street, 5 a.m. Saturday-2 a.m. Sunday

Jones Falls Expressway/I-83 right northbound and southbound left lane between Fayette Street and the city/county line, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday

Market Place from Pratt to Water Streets, starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Water Street from Frederick Street to Market Place, starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Charles Street from Madison Avenue to E. Pratt Street, starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Mt. Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Streets (both sides), starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Centre Street from Park Avenue to St. Paul Street, starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Mulberry Street from Park Avenue to Lovegrove Street (south side), starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Pratt Street from Howard Street to President Street, starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Key Highway at Lawrence Street, starting at 12:30 p.m. for the duration of the 5K Run

Lombard Street from President Street to Market Place, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

There will also be several parking restrictions in effect Sunday. From midnight to 5 p.m.:

Mulberry Street (south side) from Park Avenue to Lovegrove Street

Charles Street (east side) from E. Pratt Street to E. Charles Street

Light Street (west side) from E. Conway Street to Key Highway

Key Highway (both sides) from Light Street to Jackson Street

And 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Mt. Vernon Place eastbound and westbound from Cathedral Street to St. Paul Street

Charles Street from Madison Street to E. Pratt Street.

Centre Street from Morton Alley to Lovegrove Street

E. Pratt Street (north side) from S. Gay Street to Market Place

Market Place (west side) from E. Pratt Street to Water Street

S. Light Street (east side) between E. Lombard Street and E. Pratt Street (inlet parking lane).

S. Light Street (west side) between E. Pratt Street and Sullivan’s Steakhouse (inlet parking lane)

Other travel restrictions

Taking public transportation through downtown this weekend might be challenging. There will be several modifications to the Charm City Circulator Sunday from approximately 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Light RailLink closed several stops between Falls Road and Camden Station Friday at 5 a.m.

Stations including Mt. Washington, Cold Spring Lane, Woodberry, North Ave, Mt Royal/MICA, Cultural Center, Mt. Vernon, Lexington Market, Baltimore Arena and Convention Center will be closed through Monday at 4 a.m.

Free shuttle bus services will be available between the affected stops.