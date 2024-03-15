The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Baltimore held its St. Patrick’s Day parade last weekend, but there are still plenty of events scheduled for the holiday on Sunday.

While the weather looks good for celebrating, if you’re driving in the city this weekend there are a handful of temporary road closures and other traffic modifications to be aware of.

Baltimore’s Department of Transportation put out traffic advisories for this weekend around Canton as well as South Baltimore.

Here are the weekend road closures:

Starting Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. roads will be closed to through traffic and parking restrictions will be in effect on:

Both sides of O’Donnell Street along O’Donnell Square between Linwood Avenue and South Potomac Street.

South Curley Street between O’Donnell and Elliott streets.

Starting Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 11 a.m. roads will be closed to through traffic and parking restrictions will be in effect on:

South Curley Street between O’Donnell and Dillon streets.

Starting Saturday at 11 a.m. until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. roads will be closed to through traffic and parking restrictions will be in effect on: