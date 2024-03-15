Baltimore held its St. Patrick’s Day parade last weekend, but there are still plenty of events scheduled for the holiday on Sunday.

While the weather looks good for celebrating, if you’re driving in the city this weekend there are a handful of temporary road closures and other traffic modifications to be aware of.

Baltimore’s Department of Transportation put out traffic advisories for this weekend around Canton as well as South Baltimore.

Here are the weekend road closures:

Starting Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. roads will be closed to through traffic and parking restrictions will be in effect on:

Starting Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 11 a.m. roads will be closed to through traffic and parking restrictions will be in effect on:

Starting Saturday at 11 a.m. until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. roads will be closed to through traffic and parking restrictions will be in effect on:

Carrie Mihalcik

carrie.mihalcik@thebaltimorebanner.com

Carrie Mihalcik

Carrie Mihalcik is an editor on the Express Desk at The Baltimore Banner focused on breaking and trending news. 

