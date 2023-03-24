Northbound lanes of the I-795 expressway in Pikesville are shut down Friday morning after a fiery tanker crash, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious injuries, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

A tanker carrying diesel fuel crashed and overturned around 6 a.m. at the I-795 northwest expressway at the I-695 outer loop near exit 19, officials said.

Fire officials said the beltway will be shut down for an extended period, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

WJZ’s Amy Kawata recorded heavy flames and thick smoke billowing from the scene. The flames appeared to be under control as of 8 a.m.

The crash initially shut down lanes in both directions, but southbound lanes opened shortly before 8 a.m.

The MTA suspended Metro SubwayLink suspend service between Owings Mills and Old Court stations, and a bus bridge will from Owings Mills to Milford Mills

The Baltimore County Fire Department is working with the Maryland Department of the Environment to contain the diesel fuel spilled.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.

