It’s the day after Thanksgiving, or maybe the weekend after, and you’re heading to the airport with some leftovers, courtesy of a loving family member or friend. Perhaps you have a plate of turkey and mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce or a slice of pie. But how do you get it through security?

With more than 100,000 Marylanders expected to travel by air for the Thanksgiving holiday, experts are sharing tips on how to get your favorite meals through airport security checkpoints.

Experts from Sixt, a car rental company, found that the demand for queries about getting food in carry-on bags through the Transportation Security Administration has soared over the last year. Most Thanksgiving food can be transported through a TSA checkpoint and those that can’t can be stored in checked baggage, according to Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for TSA Northeast, which includes Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

“Here’s some food for thought. If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag,” Farbstein said.

She also recommended being intentional about packing food.

“Food items often need some additional security screening, so it is best to place those items in an easily accessible location of the carry-on when packing them and then removing those items from your bag and placing them in a bin for screening at the checkpoint,” Farbstein said, adding that it’s also important to ensure food items are properly stored so as to not trigger any foodborne illnesses.

According to foodsafety.gov, a federal government-affiliated food safety information site, Thanksgiving Day leftovers should be broken down into smaller portions and stored in either a refrigerator or freezer within two hours of the meal.

For those looking to bring leftovers back to Maryland, Thanksgiving foods that can easily be carried through a TSA checkpoint are meats such as turkey or ham, or baked dishes such as pies, stuffing, casseroles and macaroni and cheese. For those bringing dishes and those who would rather purchase items beforehand, fresh fruits, vegetables and spices can also be carried in a carry-on bag.

For items such as cranberry sauce, gravy, canned fruit and vegetables, preserves, and wine, champagne or sparkling apple cider, it’s best to carefully place them in checked luggage.