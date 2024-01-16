Gov. Wes Moore will hold off on proposed cuts to Maryland’s transportation budget — at least for now — he announced Tuesday morning.

Maryland will divert $150 million from the state’s general fund to shore up the state Department of Transportation for fiscal year 2025, but did not offer a multi-year outlook for a six-year budget shortfall estimated at roughly $3.3 billion.

“This is a season of discipline, and our choices must reflect our priorities. Our budget helps grow our economy, and our transportation budget is essential to that mission,” said Moore. “By providing a critical funding bridge, we’re helping Maryland’s working families continue to have access to places where they work, places where they learn, and other essential destinations.”

The measure comes roughly a month after transportation officials sent shockwaves through the state by announcing the transportation shortfall as the state hurdles toward a $761 million fiscal cliff for its general fund.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Moore did not offer a clear picture of where the $150 million will be siphoned out of or how this will impact the state’s finances more broadly.

During a sit-down conversation with Baltimore Banner Editor in Chief Kimi Yoshino Tuesday morning, Moore set the stage for the transportation challenge that state lawmakers will face for years to come.

He highlighted Maryland as the only state that funds two major transit systems in the MTA and its partial funding of the Washington, D.C. Metro. And he noted the shift toward both electric and more fuel efficient vehicles as a wake-up call for the state motor fuel tax.

“We’ve got to fix the way we do transportation in this state,” Moore said at the legislative policy forum hosted by The Banner. “You cannot have economic mobility without physical mobility.”

“Thanks to Gov. Moore’s leadership, we will be able to restore funding for next year to some of our most vital transportation services,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld. “These resources will benefit Marylanders in rural, urban, and suburban areas, making sure that MDOT is able to provide for the residents who depend on these programs the most.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The announced funding includes:

Wiedefeld acknowledged that a long-term solution for the state’s transportation funding woes is part of a larger discussion that is far from over. The Maryland Commission for Transportation Revenue and Infrastructure Needs began meeting last year to brainstorm new ways to fund the state’s Transportation Trust Fund, filled in part by declining motor fuel tax revenues. The commission made preliminary recommendations in December and will continue its work in 2024.

“This is trying to address some immediate concerns we heard from across the state,” said Wiedefeld of the temporary infusion.

MTA commuter bus service faced the chopping block, with the cuts proposed back in December, saving the agency about $64 million in operating costs. Wiedefeld said the agency has yet to determine which commuter bus routes will be spared by the partial restoration worth $28 million.

When announcing the proposed cuts in December, Wiedefeld had said that core Baltimore transit service, including CityLink bus lines and the now-restored light rail, would not be affected.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And though the money will ensure MDOT remains legally compliant for funding to keep MTA vehicles and infrastructure in good working order, the state still faces a roughly $1.8 billion state of good repair backlog that will continue to balloon if not addressed.

Maryland Sen. Cory McCray called the short-term plan a “step in the right direction.”

“With this one-year fix, it is incumbent upon us to continue to amplify our voices for our children’s future and recognize that our advocacy is a marathon and not a sprint,” he said.

“I am hopeful that the Administration will continue to prioritize the concerns of those on the frontline and develop an equitable long-term solution to address the MDOT budget proposal.”

Daniel Zawodny

Daniel.Zawodny@thebaltimorebanner.com

Daniel Zawodny

Daniel Zawodny covers transportation for the The Baltimore Banner as a corps member with Report For America. He is a Baltimore area native and graduated with his master's degree in journalism from American University in 2021. He is bilingual in English and Spanish and previously covered immigration issues. 

More from Daniel Zawodny

Gov. Moore, state officials tout plans to expand electric vehicle charging network

Did the Maryland DOT text you? The agency says no, it’s probably a scam

More From The Banner

Dr. Katie Labor points up at a building on Durst Street in Federal Hill.

What’s your house’s hidden history? This historian is digging up stories, one address at a time.

Why the Ravens’ ravens were pulled from duty — maybe forever

This dovekie, an arctic seabird, was swept ashore in Virginia by a rain storm on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Maryland didn’t get snow, but we did get ... Arctic birds?

Illustration shows photo of Ivan Bates speaking into microphones on left, officer writing ticket on pad while seated in car, and an empty courtroom with police tickets layered over and between the photos.

Baltimore launched a court docket for citations. Police aren’t writing many of them.