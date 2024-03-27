The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

At least six are presumed dead, authorities say

The six construction workers presumed dead after Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse were all Latino immigrants believed to be in their 20s, 30s and 40s. These men had spouses, partners and children, and at least two of them had ties to an immigrant advocacy and service organization that works in Baltimore.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, said two active members of the group were among those believed to have been killed when a Singaporean container ship crashed into the bridge, causing it to topple into the water.

One was Miguel Luna, Torres said, a Maryland resident for nearly 20 years. Originally from El Salvador, Luna was a husband and father of three children.

The other, Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, left his home country Honduras about 17 years ago, Torres said, and had a dream of starting his own small business. Described by family as “always full of joy” and humorous, Suazo would turn 35 next month, Torres added. He lived in Owings Mills.

Suazo Sandoval had a wife and two children, ages 17 and 5, and had been on a path toward obtaining full citizenship, his brother, Martín Suazo Sandoval, told The Associated Press from Honduras.

Maynor, who worked a series of jobs before landing at the construction company during the pandemic, never talked about being scared of the work, despite the dangers inherent to the construction.

“He always told us that you had to triple your effort to get ahead,” Martín said. “He said it didn’t matter what time or where the job was, you had to be where the work was.”

Martín said he still had hope his brother had survived.

“These are difficult moments, and the only thing we can do is keep the faith,” he said, noting that his younger brother knew how to swim and could have ended up anywhere. If the worst outcome is confirmed, he said the family would work to return his body to Honduras.

The names and ages of the other victims were not immediately confirmed. Two of those missing, ages 35 and 26, were from Guatemala, according to a Tuesday news release from Guatemala’s ministry of external relations.

Two other missing workers are from Mexico, one from Michoacán and one from Veracruz, according to a news release from the country’s government.

At least two other workers survived the crash and were pulled out of the water; one of them was briefly hospitalized. One of them is also from Mexico, according to the government’s news release.

The missing men, who worked for Brawner Builders, a Baltimore County-based construction company, were part of the growing immigrant communities based in Southeast Baltimore and Dundalk, according to an online fundraiser for their families started by the Latino Racial Justice Circle, a nonprofit organization in Baltimore that supports immigrants.

Torres, of CASA, said that Luna and Suazo were not contracted for the Key Bridge job through CASA, which provides similar functions as a union to both documented and undocumented immigrants. He said CASA also is supporting the victims’ families and will help to coordinate what they need with the greater community.

The eight workers were atop the bridge repairing potholes when the container ship struck it, sending it plummeting into the water within seconds.

Rescue efforts for the victims were suspended Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m., and the search for the workers’ bodies started early Wednesday.

Jesus Campos, an employee at the Cockeysville-based construction company, used to work the overnight shift of the bridge work before switching to another shift. He said the missing men are from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

All of them came to Baltimore for a better life, he said — not necessarily for themselves, but for the loved ones they left behind in their home countries.

“They are all hard-working, humble men,” he said.

The construction company’s executive vice president, Jeffrey Pritzker, said Wednesday morning during a brief phone interview that the company will “do everything it can” to help the families. A note posted on Brawner Builder’s website said the bridge collapse was “completely unforeseen,” and even though the company prioritizes workers’ safety, Tuesday’s “was not something that we could imagine would happen.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Tuesday that he’s had the opportunity to spend time with families and pray with them. He described their strength as “absolutely remarkable.”

“This is an excruciating day for several families who went to bed last night having it be a normal night and woke up today to news that no one wants to receive,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “They are hoping and praying, and we are hoping and praying with them.”

Moore ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff from Tuesday night until further notice in honor of those killed.

“It’s a really heartbreaking conclusion to a challenging day,” he said. “While even though we’re moving on now to a recovery mission, we’re still fully committed to making sure that we’re going to use every single asset to now bring a sense of closure to the families.”

It’s unclear whether the crew was warned about the ship’s veering off course, or how much notice they were given.

In an interview with the TODAY Show Wednesday morning, Moore was asked twice about whether officials were able to get a warning to the construction crew. Though the governor suggests that the signal would have reached the workers, his answers were vague.

If the crew was notified, it’s unclear how much time they had to react — if they got the message at all.

“The early indications that we have was that they were able to both start sending out notifications to people there and also being able to keep the cars from coming on the bridge,” Moore said.

It is clear, though, that officers with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police intended to warn the construction crew and ran out of time. They were able, however, to block off incoming traffic, preventing more casualties.

This article may be updated.

Baltimore Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas contributed to this article.