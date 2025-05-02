The first weekend of May will bring warm weather (with a chance of storms) to Baltimore and a wealth of events to enjoy, including the Flower Mart in Mount Vernon Place and the Kinetic Sculpture Race near the American Visionary Art Museum.

All that fun also comes with road closures and parking restrictions. If you’re planning to drive around the city this weekend, you should be prepared for traffic delays and take alternate routes.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation shared the following information on road closures and parking restrictions around events this weekend:

Flower Mart

The annual Mount Vernon Place Flower Mart is on Friday and Saturday. The following streets will be closed, according to the DOT.

From 9 a.m. Thursday until 11:59 p.m. Saturday:

Mount Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul streets

Charles Street from Centre to Madison streets

From 9 a.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. Saturday:

Madison Street from St. Paul to Cathedral streets

Charles Street from Madison to Read streets

DOT said transportation enforcement officers will be in the area to help move traffic along, and parking restrictions will be “strictly enforced.” Drivers are encouraged to watch out for pedestrians and use alternate routes.

Kinetic Sculpture Race

The 25th annual Kinetic Sculpture Race takes place on Saturday, with human-powered works of art navigating a 15-mile course around the city. The weird and wonderful race begins and ends at the American Visionary Art Museum along Key Highway.

You can check out the spectator’s guide to see the exact route and a timeline for the race. The following traffic restrictions will be in place, according to the DOT:

Covington Street will be closed to through traffic between Key Highway and Cross Street from 9 a.m. on Thursday until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

During the race on Saturday, one lane of traffic will be coned off along the race route for participants wherever possible.

Parking restrictions are already in place along parts of Covington Street until 6 p.m. on Saturday, and will be in place along parts of Key Highway from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The DOT said there may also be temporary traffic stops along the race route for the safety of participants.

Orioles home games

The Orioles have a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards starting on Friday. The following roads will be closed during the home games, according to DOT:

Hamburg Street from Leadenhall to Paca streets

The northbound service lane next to M&T Bank Stadium

Camden Street from Paca to Howard streets

These road closures will start around 4 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the DOT.

Baltimore Farmers’ Market

The Baltimore Farmers Market is back in full force this year. It’s open on Sundays, 7 a.m.-noon and is held under the Jones Falls Expressway near the intersection of Holliday and Saratoga streets.

The following restrictions will be in place on Sunday from about 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the DOT:

Holliday Street closed from East Pleasant Street to East Saratoga Street

Pleasant Street closed at Holliday Street

Hillen Street center lane closure between Front Street and Fallsway

Other road closures

There are a handful of other closures and restrictions in place this weekend for roadwork and more events, including the Bolton Hill Yard Sale on Saturday and the Highlandtown Wine Festival on Sunday.

You can see the full list of traffic restrictions and times on the DOT website.