Beginning June 1, the fines for speed camera violations will increase to $80 the Maryland Department of Transportation reminded motorists on Wednesday.

The increase comes as a result of the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act, which Gov. Wes Moore signed into law on April 9.

Starting in January 2025, speed camera violation fines will convert to a tiered system — ranging from $60 to $500 — and will double if the violation occurs when a road worker is present.

The new law also allows speed cameras to be placed in more state work zones.

The new law was spurred by the deaths of six highway workers in March 2023, when a car traveling more than 100 mph crashed into a work zone on I-695 in Baltimore County.

“Last March, Marylanders stood with broken hearts from the work zone crash on I-695 in which six highway workers’ lives tragically ended in a moment,” Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller said at the bill signing in April. “It’s a moral imperative that we protect road workers who provide critical service,” Miller said.

The state plans to use funds from the new program to expand the purchase of safety equipment once operating costs are recovered.

