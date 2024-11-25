Vince Leggett, a conservationist who worked to preserve Black history and culture along the Chesapeake Bay, died Saturday. He was 71.

Leggett, who often referred to himself as “a country boy from East Baltimore,” became synonymous with the Black legacy of the Chesapeake Bay in the 1990s after he created Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation. The organization published books, participated in films and created oral history projects at museums all over the world that foregrounded the rich Black maritime history, which mainstream Chesapeake publications had often ignored.

He introduced historians, scientists and restoration technicians to the varied Black communities that made their living on the Chesapeake and exposed how Jim Crow laws had erased or obscured many of those contributions.

Leggett was one of only a few Black Marylanders to earn the honor of Admiral of the Chesapeake, a lifetime achievement award the governor can bestow on an individual for their commitment to conserving America’s largest estuary. He earned the honor in 2003, just a year before his mentor, Capt. Earl White, won it; Leggett was always proud to continue White’s legacy, and he often signed off on emails as “Admiral Vince.”

“Vince’s work went beyond retelling the stories of the Black watermen who worked the waters of the Chesapeake Bay,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a news release. “He had a passion to preserve stories that otherwise might have been lost to time. His deep connection to the water and the people whose lives were intertwined with it made him a respected figure in the Annapolis community.”

Mayor Gavin Buckley with Vince Leggett at a community meeting regarding plans for Ekltonia-Carr’s Beach. (Julien Jacques/City of Annapolis)

Leggett spent many years amassing an archive of Black maritime stories, which he wanted to share with the public. The collection includes more than 60 ethnographic studies of historically Black communities. He was working with the Enoch Pratt Free Library and the Maryland State Archives to digitize the collection.

At the time of his death, he was still collecting, getting the names and life stories of Black men and women whom white photographers identified only as “crab picker” and “oyster shucker.”

Leggett also documented the story of Carr’s Beach, a resort that famed Baltimore numbers runner William “Little Willie” Adams birthed out of segregation. The beach’s concerts brought Billie Holiday, Count Basie, James Brown, Ray Charles, Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding and Little Richard to Annapolis’ sands. Patrons drove fancy cars and donned their best clothes to dance to Hoppy Adams’ live broadcasts.

After more than two decades of work, Annapolis established the Elktonia-Carr’s Beach Heritage Park in 2022.

“The City of Annapolis will continue to honor Vincent’s legacy by ensuring the history of Black watermen remains a cornerstone of our community’s heritage and a part of the Elktonia-Carr’s Heritage Park mission,” Buckley said.

Leggett worked hard to preserve the history of what is now the Elktonia-Carr’s Beach Heritage Park. (Rona Kobell/The Baltimore Banner)

Joel Dunn, the president and CEO of the Chesapeake Conservancy, said Leggett was a mentor and friend to many, and he helped inspire a “collective commitment to justice and equity.”

“Vince was not only a dedicated historian and gifted storyteller but also a visionary leader who championed the preservation of Black history, culture and contributions to the Chesapeake Bay region,” Dunn said in a release. “Through his tireless advocacy and scholarship, he illuminated untold stories and ensured that future generations would know and honor the vital role that Blacks played in shaping the Bay’s heritage.”

Last year, The Baltimore Banner reported on the loss of Black historians after the deaths of two notable scholars, Louis Diggs and James Lane. At the time, Leggett talked about how sometimes more credentialed white historians would dismiss his work because he didn’t have a doctoral degree. Some even referred to him in newspapers as an “amateur historian.”

“I look at myself as a John the Baptist, crying in the wilderness, telling the story, and I don’t have the dollars or the time to dedicate to the academic rigor that is required,” Leggett said. “What I am is an intellectual gangster, and I was trained by intellectual gangsters.”