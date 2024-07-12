The Baltimore Banner is pleased to partner with the nonprofit organizer, Baltimore Homecoming, to facilitate the voting process for their 2024 class of Homecoming Heroes.

Baltimore Homecoming’s Selection Committee chose 10 semifinalists who were nominated by the public. Now it’s time to determine the winers.

Vote for a 2024 Homecoming Hero from July 15-25. The five individuals who receive the most votes will be named Baltimore Homecoming’s 2024 class of Homecoming Heroes and they will be invited to share their stories at Baltimore Homecoming’s October event.

Sara Artes: Corner Team, Inc.

Corner Team, Inc. Executive Director and Co-Founder Sara Artes

Sara Artes, Co-founder and Executive Director of Corner Team, Inc., is a Homecoming Hero for her exceptional dedication to empowering Baltimore’s youth and their families. Through Corner Team, Inc., Sara serves over 300 youth and their families with community boxing and fitness programs designed to foster physical health and personal growth. She hosts more than 60 teens each year in free after-school and summer programs that blend academics, STEM education, boxing, and community leadership, promoting both educational and professional development. Sara also provides year-round paid internships for Baltimore City teens, offering them valuable work experience and financial support. Her innovative approach to youth empowerment and her unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for young people make her a true champion for the community and a deserving Homecoming Hero.

Leah Hairston: Sweet Bee Services

CEO and Sweet Bee Services Founder Leah Hairston

Leah Hairston, CEO and Founder of Sweet Bee Services, is a Homecoming Hero for her unwavering commitment to ensuring equitable access to maternal care for marginalized communities. Under her leadership, Sweet Bee has guided over 100 births with a remarkable 0% mortality rate among her majority women of color clientele. In just three years, Leah has built an inclusive and diverse team of 15 healthcare workers, addressing critical gaps in postpartum care and preventing pregnancy-related deaths. She also co-founded Salama Wellness to further address maternal care disparities, and works to drive positive change in healthcare through her contributions to Innovation Works’ Healthcare Working Group. Leah’s impactful work has garnered recognition on both local and national levels, making her a true champion for maternal health equity.

Vaunita Goodman: Dialysis to the Docks

Dialysis to the Docks Founder Vaunita Goodman

Vaunita Goodman, Founder of Dialysis to the Docks, is a Homecoming Hero for her innovative approach to improving the lives of individuals suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). Inspired by her own experience of learning to sail while on dialysis, Vaunita founded the organization to offer transformative sailing experiences to CKD patients. Her own journey significantly improved her self-care and outlook on life, and she now shares this gift with others. Last year, Dialysis to the Docks provided six free sailing excursions to CKD and dialysis patients, their families, and kidney medical professionals. Vaunita also volunteers as a spokeswoman for the National Kidney Foundation’s Maryland and Delaware chapters, advocating for better care and support for those affected by kidney disease. Her dedication to enhancing the lives of CKD patients and her impactful community involvement make her a true Homecoming Hero.

Jennie Janssen: Minorities in Aquarium and Zoo Science

MIAZS President and Co-Founder Jennie Janssen

Jennie Janssen, President and Co-Founder of Minorities in Aquarium and Zoo Science (MIAZS) and Assistant Curator at the National Aquarium, is a Homecoming Hero for her groundbreaking work in promoting diversity and career development in the aquarium and zoo industry. Through MIAZS, Jennie facilitates discussions and workshops across the US, advocating for necessary shifts in workplace culture and practices. She has spearheaded numerous career development initiatives, empowering individuals from underrepresented groups to thrive in this field. Last fall, Jennie hosted an international conference for jellyfish researchers, and she is now leading plans for the National Aquarium to host the Regional Aquatics Workshop in Baltimore in 2025, which will attract around 400 attendees from around the world. Recognized as a Blooloop 50 Zoo & Aquarium Influencer in 2022 and quoted in prestigious publications like National Geographic Magazine, Jennie’s influence and dedication make her a true Homecoming Hero.

Tammira Lucas: Moms as Entrepreneurs

Moms As Entrepreneurs Co-founder Tammira Lucas

Tammira Lucas, Co-founder of Moms As Entrepreneurs and Founder of The Cube Coworking Space, is a Homecoming Hero for her transformative impact on empowering working mothers and fostering economic growth in Baltimore. Through the National Association of Mom Entrepreneurs, Tammira has facilitated the launch of over 300 mom-owned businesses, significantly boosting the local economy. She also established the largest Black women-owned coworking space in the U.S., integrating childcare services to support working mothers and catalyze economic opportunities. Beyond these initiatives, she serves as a professor, author, public speaker, philanthropist, and board member for various local organizations, contributing to community development, education, and economic mobility. Tammira Lucas’ multifaceted contributions and dedication to empowering women and building thriving communities make her a true Homecoming Hero, driving positive change and innovation in Baltimore.

Jahlik Mathis: Police and Sneaks

Police and Sneaks Founder and Executive Director Jahlik Mathis

Jahlik Mathis, Founder and Executive Director of Police and Sneaks, is a Homecoming Hero for his remarkable dedication to supporting Baltimore’s youth and fostering relationships between police and the communities they serve. His innovative program donates new sneakers monthly to the Boys and Girls Club and organizes annual Christmas events with gifts and prizes. Jahlik’s exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence earned him the prestigious Cassidy Award. As a Correctional Officer for the Baltimore City Police Department, he actively engages in community policing initiatives, empathizing with and addressing the challenges faced by Baltimore’s youth. Additionally, Jahlik participates in local community organizations that tackle social issues and promote positive change. His unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of young people and his impactful community involvement make him a true Homecoming Hero.

Cameron Miles: Mentoring Male Teens in the Hood

Mentoring Male Teens in the Hood Director and Founder Cameron Miles

Cameron Miles, Director and Founder of Mentoring Male Teens in the Hood, is a Homecoming Hero for his unwavering commitment to supporting and guiding young men in Baltimore. Since founding the program out of his own pocket in 1996, Cameron has continuously stayed connected with his mentees, exposing them to new opportunities and helping them stay on the right path. His dedication has influenced over 3,000 young men, encouraging them to do the right thing and work hard to achieve their goals. Cameron’s impactful work has kept countless young men moving forward and out of trouble, fostering a sense of hope and possibility in the community. His enduring commitment to mentoring and empowering young men makes him a true champion for Baltimore’s youth and a deserving Homecoming Hero.

Ramieka Robinson: Goucher Prison Education Partnership

Goucher Prison Education Partnership Senior Site Director Ramieka Robinson

Ramieka Robinson, Senior Site Director at Goucher Prison Education Partnership, is a Homecoming Hero for her pivotal role in supporting incarcerated individuals through education. She manages critical communications with prison administrators, officers, Goucher colleagues, alumni, and former students, ensuring seamless operations and educational support within correctional facilities. Ramieka’s efforts significantly contribute to reducing recidivism and improving outcomes for incarcerated individuals, positively impacting both students and the broader Baltimore community. She further extends her impact as a member of the board for Return Home Baltimore and as Leadership and Management intern at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Ramieka Robinson’s dedication to educational equity and criminal justice reform makes her a true champion for social change and a deserving Homecoming Hero.

Derrick Whiting: The Flowers Whiting Initiative

The Flowers Whiting Initiative Executive Director and Founder Derrick Whiting

Derrick Whiting, Executive Director and Founder of The Flowers Whiting Initiative, is a Homecoming Hero for his relentless dedication to creating a more equitable and inclusive Baltimore. His organization is a beacon of hope, providing pathways to reintegration for formerly incarcerated individuals through training and advocacy. Derrick’s active engagement in community affairs includes organizing cleanups, food drives, and initiatives to enhance public safety. He was unanimously appointed to the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee, and serves on various boards that shape policies addressing critical community issues like homelessness and public safety. His leadership and commitment to fostering positive change in Baltimore have made a significant impact on countless lives, solidifying his role as a true champion for the community.

Evan Woodard: Salvage Arc Foundation

Salvage Arc Foundation Founder and Executive Director Evan Woodard

Evan Woodard, Founder, Executive Director, and Historian of the Salvage Arc Foundation, is a Homecoming Hero for his dedication to creating engaging experiences that educate, build community, and honor Baltimore’s rich history. Through Salvage Arc, Evan organizes hands-on learning sessions, privy digging demonstrations, historical artifact exhibitions, and weekly magnet fishing events in the harbor. He is currently working toward establishing a museum and community center in Fells Point to shine a light on some of Baltimore’s overlooked stories. With an influential social media presence boasting over 85k followers, Evan uses his platform to promote historical education and community involvement. His captivating story was also recently highlighted in an Emmy Award-winning documentary created for Maryland Public Television. His work not only preserves the past but also fosters a deeper connection to Baltimore’s heritage, making him a true Homecoming Hero.

Vote for a 2024 Homecoming Hero