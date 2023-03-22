Senior living facility residents in White Marsh take TikTok by storm

TikTok isn’t just for the youngsters.

Seniors citizens at a living facility in White Marsh are taking the internet by storm.

The social media app is being used for seniors who are determined to stay forever young thanks to Erin Muir, vibrant living assistant at Brightview Senior Living.

“Sometimes when I bring out my camera and my phone, I say, ‘Hey, I’m ready to do something,’” Muir said. “They’re like, ‘Ugh not again,’ but they come up and they do it every time.”

These ladies and gents have quite the moves and humor that has now made them viral sensations on the internet, even if they don’t have the slightest clue what going viral even means.

“Umm I guess, I think it means a lot of people will look at these,” resident Janet Bourque said. “That’s what viral is all about, I think.”

“I don’t like to be the center of attention really,” added resident Lorraine Fehar.

Brightview residents have quite the time when those smart phones are rolling.

For example, when asked who won the Super Bowl.

“I don’t know but I like the ones in the red suits,” a resident said. “Ravens, Kansas City, of course, right or wrong, the Eagles, not Baltimore.”

These vibrant seniors really could have their own reality show.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

And for residents like Bourque, it has been quite the boost to her self-confidence.

“I don’t think I’m that interesting, but if people want to watch it, they’ll watch it,” Bourque said.

What most people don’t know is that these residents have Alzheimer’s and dementia, which makes this social media trend worth all the joy for these now viral seniors.

“Everybody has their good days and their bad days and we get to highlight the best days that we have,” said Vibrant Living Director Erica Schwartz. “Even when families can’t connect every single day on the phone or FaceTime, it’s a great way for them to see that they are living their best life possible with us and we’re having a great time doing it.”

These seniors want the younger generation to know they still have sound advice about this thing called life.