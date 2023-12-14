My name is Royale (pronounced Roy-elle) and I’m excited and nervous about my new role as The Banner’s Anne Arundel County regional reporter. I want my coverage of the county to be as meaningful, audience-focused and comprehensive as possible. I’m also new to the area, so I’ll need your help!

I hope to establish a rapport with people in the community. I want readers to feel free to email me with questions or things you think I should know. Is there an event that I should attend? Are there persistent problems in your neighborhood? What changes do you want to see? Which issues need the most attention? I’m all ears!

By listening to community feedback and staying engaged with our readers, I hope to provide Anne Arundel County readers with useful and thoughtful coverage. I started earlier this fall, and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey!

Send me your ideas, questions or tips about Anne Arundel County via email or by using the submission form below.

Email me at: royale.bonds@thebaltimorebanner.com

Royale Bonds attended Southern Illinois University. Go Salukis! She previously worked as an affordable housing reporter in Greenville, South Carolina. Royale enjoys long naps, snacking and endless scrolling on social media. She looks forward to reporting on Anne Arundel County and covering the stories that matter. 

