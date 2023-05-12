Wallace Lane: Body of star, body of light

My son asked me on a night ride home Is the moon less than the sun And as we drove deeper into the hush of light His question reminded me Of a spaceship Set free from its rocket Even though I don't believe in space or time I name Each of his cosmic theories: The upright crescent The moon as a wall clock The mystery of Jupiter and Pluto The girl in his class that knows about zodiacs The more we know The less we can pronounce About this infinite rhythm My son can map out city shortcuts Can solve math problems midair Can calculate the distance between planets But in his realm He is only concerned With the dynamic of two stars I want to tell him how honest The moon is like the sun That all light is synonymous with truth Sacred But he does not understand yet My son under a new moon Questions everything Curious cosmos Unswallowed nebula Dear blood moon Is it not good for Black boys to imagine? To ponder on this hierarchy of love? And I can’t help but focus On our car which is now a spaceship Bright stars splayed and gleaming Vastness of sky as deep as ocean Karaoke our favorite rap songs Moon to my sun Sun to his moon Truth in my gravity Identity in reflection Power Responsibility Countdown for liftoff Body of water Body of light Body of infinite rhythm