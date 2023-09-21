American Visionary Art Museum and director Jenenne Whitfield part ways

A little more than a year after Jenenne Whitfield was named the director of the American Visionary Art Museum, the institution announced Thursday that it has parted ways with her, effectively immediately.

Whitfield was hired in September 2022 to replace Rebecca Hoffberger, AVAM’s founder and its only other director since opening in 1995. A press release from the museum stated that Hoffberger “has agreed to return to AVAM in this period as Artistic Director to assist with curation and also support the further development of AVAM’s endowment” while a search committee is selected to find the next leader.

Prior to working in Baltimore, Whitfield was president and CEO of Detroit’s Heidelberg Project, an outdoor visionary art environment. Whitfield told The Baltimore Banner in July of last year that she had been recruited for the AVAM position.

“I wouldn’t have left Heidelberg if someone didn’t come get me,” she said.

