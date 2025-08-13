Hundreds of items from late jewelry designer and visionary Betty Cooke’s estate will be up for auction next month.

The auction will feature Cooke’s jewelry, furniture, paintings and other personal effects from her home, according to Alex Cooper Auctioneers.

“I have known Betty personally for decades and decades, and I have such respect for what she’s done for the jewelry industry in Baltimore and beyond,” said Selden Morgan, director of jewelry at Alex Cooper Auctioneers. “We’re going to tell the full story of Betty Cooke.”

Cooke is revered in her hometown of Baltimore and across the nation. Her work has been featured in Baltimore’s Walters Art Museum, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and more. She is renowned for her modernist take on jewelry silhouettes and for her distinctively clean and geometric style.

Cooke died in August last year at age 100. In her youth, Cooke’s father introduced her to the world of art through watercolor and basketmaking. At Maryland Institute College of Art, Cooke learned to make jewelry before becoming an instructor at the university.

Cooke also met her husband, fellow MICA alum and professor William Steinmetz, at the Baltimore art college. In 1965, Cooke and Steinmetz opened a boutique, The Store LTD, as original tenants of The Village of Cross Keys. Their names are on the MICA scholarship that will benefit from the auction.

Most proceeds of the auction will go toward the Betty Cooke ’46 and William Steinmetz ’50 Endowed Scholarship Fund. All proceeds not going toward the MICA scholarship will go to art museums and close members of Cooke’s circle, Morgan said.

Online prebidding in the auction starts Sept. 11 at 5 p.m., and a live auction will take place on Sept. 24 at noon.