Game changers: 6 Black Maryland creatives who stood out in 2023

Howard is unapologetically herself. Her viral food reviews capture audiences because of her authenticity, turning what would be run-of-the-mill content into must-see watches. Her magnetic personality oozes through the phone so the second you hear her voice, your eyes are glued to the screen. But that charisma comes naturally to her. “The more you think about it [how to translate to audiences], the harder it is,” she said. “It’s easier to just be yourself.”