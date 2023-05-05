BSO’s new music director on jazz, diversity and his favorite parts of Baltimore

What I fell in love with was the idea of the score. The score is what the conductor reads, and what amazed me — and still amazes me today, really — is seeing so many different parts make one unified sound. And the fact that that’s our job as a conductors is to make one sound out of many is something that fascinated me. The power behind that. That’s why I think this art form is so powerful. All these musicians are highly trained with years of experience and education, and you get such a caliber of sound and unification when that all comes together. I’ve always loved collaborating and what that means. As a conductor I’m a facilitator, that’s what my job is.