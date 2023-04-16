The Culture Report: Billie Holiday at the BMA

“My mother was very unhappy that I was listening to Billie Holiday records,” O’Meally, a Washington, D.C., native, said after the presentation. “She was concerned that I could be led astray by this woman who was a drug addict and omnisexual and who told the truth about things like, ‘I love my man but he beats me.’ She didn’t want me associated with that. But that made me want to hear her all the more because, for me, it wasn’t a question of class or anything like that. It was the voice.”