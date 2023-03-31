This weekend, Bowie State University will officially name the theater at its performing arts center after a music icon.

The Dionne Warwick Theater will officially be unveiled on Saturday.

WJZ sat down with the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer to talk about the honor.

Warwick is a world-renowned vocalist. Along with her Grammys, she is an actress and television host.

She has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame, R&B Music Hall of Fame and Apollo Theater Walk of Game.

She has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and is one of the most charted vocalists of all time.

Warwick told WJZ that having the theater at Bowie State University’s Fine Arts Center is one of her biggest honors.

“It’s wonderful to know that I have reached a level that I am being appreciated for the work that I have put in, the time I’ve put in. I’ve earned it,” Warwick said.

This is the first performance center named in Warwick’s honor.

Warwick is from New Jersey and attended school in Connecticut.

Still, she build a connection with Bowie State.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

“Just conversations, speaking to students and instructors as well, as to what their concerns were and, did they think I could be of some kind of service to them, and I feel I can,” Warwick said.

The Dionne Warwick Theater will host concerts, plays and other performances.

Warwick has a message for young artists who will grace the stage at the Dionne Warwick Theater.

“The only thing I can think of is look what I learned,” Warwick said. “That’s what the deal is, you have to earn it. Nothing is given.”