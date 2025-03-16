The Baltimore crafting community is bracing for the loss of Joann, the popular craft and fabric store that is preparing to close all of its 800 stores across the country.

Joann was open seven days a week and for much later hours than many small businesses, said Jenni Engleman, owner of Handcraft Happy Hour, a Baltimore shop that sells fabric and craft kits and holds classes.

Engleman, who just celebrated her store’s one-year anniversary, said Joann also offered supplies at a much lower price than local competitors.

Despite the loss of Joann, the crafting community will be OK, Engleman said, with the support of the numerous small businesses in the area.

Handcraft Happy Hour owner Jenni Engleman. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“I have a free shelf in my shop, too, a ‘take it or leave it’ shelf, because I don’t think that art should be regulated by your pocketbook,” Engleman said.

Here’s a quick list of local craft and fabric stores in the Baltimore region. In addition to supplies, some also offer classes, craft kits and a studio spaces.

Baltimore City

Baltimore County

Cloverhill Yarn Shop | 77 Mellor Ave., Catonsville | The store is open Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday noon-4 p.m.

Howard County

SO Original Yarn Shop | 6655 Dobbin Road, Columbia | The store is open Tuesday, noon-6 p.m.; Wednesday, noon-8 p.m.; Thursday, 10a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday by appointment.

Anne Arundel County