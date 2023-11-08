6 artisan markets around Baltimore to find holiday gifts

It’s that time of year. You’ll shop all over the city at the last minute in search of gifts for people near and dear to your heart, just to find out that what you had in mind is sold out in the overcrowded mall. That’s why we’re grateful for art markets.
At artisan markets, you have direct contact with the people who craft the goods you purchase. The feeling is more intimate compared to a larger store because they will help you find gifts for your hipster family members who seemingly don’t like anything.
Baltimore is known for its creativity in all forms of art, so there’s no shortage of art markets, and The Banner has several for you to check out this holiday season.
The popular Hampden Holiday Market has been operating for years. The pop-up market opens several times a year and is located “in the heart of Hampden” at St. Luke’s Church. Visitors can enjoy warm food and drinks as they look at the work of over 40 crafters.
When: Nov. 25 from 12 p.m. - 5p.m.
Where: 800 W. 36th St., Baltimore
Checkerspot Brewing Co. Holiday Market
Want to enjoy some beer while supporting local businesses? We’ve got the place for you. As it does every year, South Baltimore’s Checkerspot Brewing Co. is hosting a holiday market where shoppers can purchase a variety of goods.
When: Dec. 9 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: 1353 Ridgely St., Baltimore
The Woodbrook Holiday Makers Market
Woodbrook Baptist Church in Towson is having its second Makers Market. Local artisans and makers will be present to support your holiday shopping. Make sure to taste the complimentary baked goods and take photos with Santa.
When: Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: 25 Stevenson Lane, Towson
The Station North Arts District is providing a one-stop shop. Attendees can check out the neighborhood, enjoy live performances, and shop throughout the indoor and outdoor market. The Baltimore-based artisans will deliver the goods.
When: Dec. 9 from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Where: 30 W. North Ave., Baltimore
Head to Frederick to explore Carroll Creek Linear Park and get in the holiday spirit. The market prides itself on having gifts for everyone, including yourself, so be prepared to spend a good amount of money on handmade crafts and vintage finds.
When: Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: 50 Carroll Creek Way, Frederick
When it comes to heartfelt gifts, Made in Baltimore has some of the best options. There will be clothes and other goods by Baltimore artisans. It is billing the pop-up as a “night of fun,” with music and food, so you can turn your holiday shopping into a party.
When: Nov. 10 - Dec. 23, Thursday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: 301 Light St., Baltimore
