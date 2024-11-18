You might be wondering: What exactly is a white elephant gift?

The phrase, dating back to the 17th century, originally referenced an old legend about the Kingdom of Siam (now Thailand). If the king wanted to ruin someone, he would gift them a white elephant. The animals were considered sacred — but outrageously expensive to take care of. The gift was therefore a blessing and a curse: To get rid of the animal would be treason, but to keep it would be financially devastating.

That legend is unlikely to be historically accurate, and over time white elephant gifts lost their sinister connotation and became known as anything quirky or delightfully impractical that you could gift to a stranger at a “white elephant party.”

Fortunately, Baltimore is teeming with unusual gifts.

Recycled metal sculptures from Vietnam. (Krishna Sharma/The Baltimore Banner)

Anything at the American Visionary Art Museum

AVAM Shop, Varies

If you’re looking for the weird, look no further. The museum, which celebrates self-taught artists, has an incredibly surreal gift store. Need a twin-headed angel demon baby? $20. Recycled metal sculptures from Vietnam? About $20-$50. Gaudy bedside lamps? $12. You’re sure to find something surprising (and affordable) here.

Bottle openers with scorpions or spiders inside the handle. (Krishna Sharma/The Baltimore Banner)

A scorpion bottle opener

If you’re looking for unconventional gifts, then Bazaar in Hampden has you covered. These bottle openers have real insects preserved in their handles. Who says December can’t be spooky season, too?

China Knuckles from The Broken Plate. (The Broken Plate)

China Knuckles

Any Baltimorean unfamiliar with Juliet Ames has probably seen her salt box art. Ames’ company, The Broken Plate, crafts jewelry from shattered vintage dishware. These China Knuckles come with the following description: “Wear or display to acknowledge your own fragile fighter.”

Games for sale at Greedy Reads. (Krishna Sharma/The Baltimore Banner)

Naughty Charades

Spice up the night by visiting Greedy Reads in Fells Point, a bookstore that also sells several unique games, to pick up Naughty Charades. The game includes 420 cards for adults only!

A plant pot adorned with the Orioles logo. (The Pot Guy)

An O’s plant pot

Who could say no to a locally made, 3D-printed plant pot with the Orioles bird on it? These pots are about as Baltimore as it gets, including varieties shaped like rowhomes.

Two board games for sale at Canton Board Games. (Krishna Sharma/The Baltimore Banner)

Cooperative poker

The world of board games is bigger and more accessible than ever, and Canton Games stocks an array of options. Owner “Legend” Dan Hoffman recommends The Gang as a white elephant gift: It’s a spin on Texas Hold ‘em where everyone works together.

A journal in the shape of a rowhome from The Drama MaMa Bookshop. (Drama MaMa Bookshop)

Maryland Blue Crab journal

This small business makes custom journals with sugarcane paper and wood covers. They offer a variety of styles, including a blue crab on birch wood.

An Old Bay plushie from E.C. Pops in Fells Point. (Krishna Sharma/The Baltimore Banner)

Maryland-themed gifts

Head down to E.C. Pops in Fells Point for a bonanza of Maryland-themed gifts, from a sombrero with a Maryland-flag crab on it ($25) to an Utz potato chip dog toy ($15) or an Old Bay plushie ($15).