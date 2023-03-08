Baltimore artist adds dog stick library to Hampden salt box

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Published on: March 08, 2023 12:23 PM EST

Baltimore-based artist Juliet Ames added a new function that dogs are sure to love.
Baltimore-based artist Juliet Ames added a new function that dogs are sure to love. (WJZ)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Baltimore-based artist Juliet Ames is known for her salt box art, and she took it a step further Tuesday by adding a new function that dogs are sure to love.

The artist added a dog stick library to the back of salt box in Hampden at 36th and Roland.

The library includes notches to add sticks of all shapes and sizes, along with a baseball and a tennis ball. The box won’t be there for long as the end of winter draws near.

“I’m feeling sad that salt box season is almost over so dog photos will help,” Ames said.

A similar stick library was introduced last month in Patterson Park. Dogs of Charm City, a Baltimore-based business offering dog care services, teamed up with Friends of Patterson park to launch the “Doggie Stick Library.”

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok