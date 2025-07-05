Harriet Tubman is home, and she looks beautiful.

For the next 90 days, visions of the great liberator who was born and raised in Dorchester County will adorn the walls of the newly created Harriet Tubman Freedom Center in Cambridge, just miles from where she made her daring escapes.

There is Harriet molded like papier-mâché out of newspaper ads for runaway freedom-seekers; Harriet draped in an American flag she is knitting herself; Harriet on a quilt. She is in bright colors and flowers in one painting, and rendered in stark black and white in another.

The pop-up exhibit, which runs until the end of September, is the brainchild of Baltimore artist Larry Poncho Brown, whose call to the 40 artists and their 80 pieces was only to be creative.

“We have only ever seen five historical photos of her. She’s become folklore, and there is a mystique to her power,” Brown said. “I decided I would do something to make her uniquely theirs.”

Brown, who has been an artist and has represented other artists for more than 40 years, said gallery space is increasingly difficult to secure for Black artists, especially since hundreds of galleries that closed nationwide before and during the pandemic have not reopened.

For “Harriet — a Taste of Freedom," Brown collaborated with Alex and Lisa Green, who bought a former church in Cambridge and transformed it into a center to honor Tubman’s legacy. The Greens run their Harriet Tubman Tours company from the center, using the space inside for lectures, events, a lending library and a small history museum. The trio decided that the plentiful wall space would offer Black artists a venue to showcase and sell their work — nearly every piece in the show is for sale.

“We are walking into the space where the ancestors spoke,” said artist Karen Buster, whose piece, “Harriet,” sold shortly after the opening Sunday. “To walk out of here the same way you came in, you gotta be dead.”

Robert Molock, left, and Harriet Tubman Cultural Center co-founder Alex Green. (Rona Kobell/The Baltimore Banner)

Born into slavery in Dorchester County, Harriet Tubman escaped in 1849 at age 27, then returned to guide dozens more to freedom via the “Underground Railroad.” Tubman was nicknamed “Moses” for her role leading her people from enslavement. She died in 1913 at her home in Auburn, New York.

Though race relations have changed dramatically since Harriet Tubman’s time, historians have long noted how much of the landscape hasn’t.

Harriet Tubman biographer Kate Clifford Larson is fond of saying that if Tubman returned today to the farms and forests where she lived, she would recognize the landscape. Much of the land was too marshy to be developed, so it remains as it was, though it sinks ever lower due to sea-level rise and climate change. In the forests she timbered with her father, Ben Ross, the loblolly pines are more spindly due to the saltwater intrusion, but the species is the same. The paths she trod through the woods have become reforested, but local residents still know where they run.

In Dorchester County, Harriet Tubman already has many monuments. The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitors Center in Church Creek, which opened in 2017, is both a state and national park telling the story of Tubman’s life. In downtown Cambridge, the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center functions as a reading room and gathering spot, largely volunteer-run, and includes the famous “Take My Hand” mural that Michael Rosato painted in its backyard. But that museum is temporarily closed due to a flood, and it isn’t large enough to run the kind of programming the Greens envisioned. So when the opportunity arose to purchase a church on the other side of Route 50, they jumped at it.

Robert Molock, a longtime friend of the Greens who marched in Civil Rights protests on the Shore, said he was glad to see it happen.

“Dorchester County needed something like this a long time ago,” he said. “All this — this is what the young people need to see. I just love it to death.”

Molock, 84, was particularly taken with a timeline of Black history that the Greens affixed to one of their walls. As he looked at it, a woman in a walker, Madelyne Dean, came over with her daughter to read it, too. The women have traced their ancestry to a plantation in Raleigh, North Carolina, and are trying to learn more about their relatives.

The art show depicts Harriet Tubman in different styles and colors. (Rona Kobell/The Baltimore Banner)

“Some of this information, you don’t know, and you would never know,” Pamela Dean said. Regarding Harriet Tubman, she added, “There’s still a lot to learn about her.”

Video entrepreneur Aaron Rice is producing a digital component of the show, in which he has interviewed artists and visitors about their reactions to the artwork and to Tubman herself. Hundreds of people attended the opening reception; the organizers hope more stop by on their way to the beaches and take in Harriet Tubman’s likeness in the art as well as the contours of her legacy in the landscape.

“It’s time to see what people of color are creating,” Brown said. “It’s a wonderful thing for artists to have a place to show.”

The Taste of Freedom exhibit runs through September at the Harriet Tubman Freedom Center, 3030 Center Drive, Cambridge.