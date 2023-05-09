Baltimore dancer joins pop superstar Lizzo on world tour

Mel Locke, a native of Baltimore, has been dancing since she was just 3 years old. Now, she’s on tour with Lizzo, a Grammy-winning pop superstar.

Lizzo is scheduled perform at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on Tuesday night, giving Locke the opportunity to share the stage with Lizzo in her hometown.

Locke’s dancing journey began with ballet, tap and jazz lessons as a young girl, and she later added hip-hop to her repertoire during high school.

Her professional career has included appearances in commercials, television shows and performances alongside various artists.

Locke said working with Lizzo, who is known for inspiring and empowering women of all sizes to accept and appreciate their beauty, is a delight.

“Everybody talks about her being inspiring and self-affirming,” Locke said.

Although she has backed up numerous artists in the past, her gig with Lizzo marks her first world tour. Locke said she’s beyond excited to perform in Baltimore.