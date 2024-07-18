For some people, a new paint job means a fresh coat on their house. For Fort Worthington resident Charles Royster, it’s a bit more exciting.

Maryland State Sen. Cory V. McCray and Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore unveiled a new, brightly colored, floral mural Thursday at 1241 N. Linwood Ave. — on the side of Royster’s residence.

Royster, or “Mr. Charles,“ as he’s known in the neighborhood, has lived at the same address for 50 years, raising his daughter and granddaughter there. He originally intended to paint the side of his house, but was approached by Lenora Monroe, former president of the Fort Worthington Neighborhood Association, about having local muralist Andy Dahl do something creative with the wall instead.

Royster was initially hesitant about the project, which was funded through a $20,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Services. But he’s more receptive now to the positive focus put on his neighborhood. “It’s a lot of robbing and killing going on so we needed that support,” he said.

Royster also developed a bond with Dahl, whose work he calls “beautiful.” The artist said he would frequently talk with Royster about cars, the history of the area and, of course, flowers, while he worked on the piece.

Charles Royster stands in front of the mural on his home. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) The mural took artist Andy Dahl about a month to finish. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Dahl, who has a Master’s in Fine Arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art and works as a community organizer in Southeast Baltimore, said it was “an honor to be allowed into the neighborhood” to help beautify it. “Often the artists gets all of the credit because they’re the one out there painting the picture, but it’s so many people in the background that come together to make magical things happen.”

Royster’s adult granddaughter, Breonna Allen, gives Dahl a lot of credit for his contribution, which will be in place for a minimum of 15 years. “This is a busy street so working in this heat and being able to adjust to the pedestrians running around isn’t easy at all,” she said.

Allen has spent her life at Royster’s house so she was a bit skeptical when she heard about the mural being painted. “Based on the blueprint that I’ve seen I wasn’t really sure about it, but it turned out way better than I expected. I really like it,” she said, adding that, “It’s definitely going to be a sight to see when a bus or car rides by.”

Royster took it upon himself to hang lights around the mural to ensure that it’s visible even on the darkest nights. He believes the painting will “continue to help bring the neighborhood together,” and Allen agrees.

“It literally brightens the community,” she said.