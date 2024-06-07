The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Sheila E. will headline this year’s Artscape, the city’s annual free arts festival, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts said Friday, which will be the 40th anniversary of the event and the first under new leadership.

Celebrating 40 years since the debut of her “The Glamorous Life” album, the Queen of Percussion will hit the Mt. Royal Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8:45 p.m., BOPA representatives said. The weekend kicks off Friday, Aug. 2 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 4.

The Original Wailers, with Bob Marley & The Wailers’ lead guitarist Al Anderson, will also perform during Artscape weekend. Other acts include neo soul and R&B artist Joi Carter and hip-hop group Live From The Paradox and WhoCamille.

The Original Wailers are scheduled to appear at this year’s Artscape, the 40th anniversary of the city’s annual free arts festival. (Courtesy of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts)

This year’s arts festival will be the first since BOPA CEO Rachel D. Graham took the reins of the organization after a tumultuous 18 months that saw public spats with the city, leadership shakeups and failure staging signature city events.

At a public budget hearing late last month, Graham said the nonprofit organization, which serves as the city’s arts council, events center and film office, had made strides but had more work to do to regain the city’s trust and that of the local arts community. City Council members praised her for steering the organization, which is partially funded with city dollars, back on track.

This year’s festival will proceed rain or shine; watering station will be placed at the Welcome Centers in case of excessive heat. Last year, even with only one full day of programming due to inclement weather, BOPA representatives said they welcomed more than 44,000 attendees and estimated the economic impact of the event at more than $12.1 million.

The festival will be held across five different “zones” this year and will feature a more than 100-vendor artists’ market; “Kidscape” and “Teenscape” activities spot for children ages 4 to 18; a literary arts and prints fair for budding authors and visual artists; and a runway show called “Project Artscape” for 12 local designers. Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the weekend.

This is a developing story.