Roughly 100 days after Mayor Brandon Scott launched a new arts office, one of its leaders has left.

Tonya Miller Hall, senior advisor for arts and culture in Baltimore, stepped down Friday from her role, which saw her lead the Mayor’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment (MOACE) alongside Linzy Jackson III. The mayor’s chief of staff, Calvin A. Young III, confirmed the decision in a statement Monday.

The statement, which noted that Miller Hall had concluded her service with the mayor’s office, did not provide a reason for the personnel change.

“The Mayor and his entire Administration are deeply grateful for her counsel and leadership, in particular her work to connect Baltimore’s vibrant arts community to city services and resources. … Tonya’s dedication, guidance and contributions leave MOACE well-positioned to continue promoting and expanding the arts as a core driver of the city’s growth and identity,” the statement partially read.

Miller Hall, who worked in entertainment events and marketing for years in New York before returning to her hometown of Baltimore, was previously the chief marketing officer for the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA). In January 2023, she was appointed to her most recent cabinet position in Scott’s office.

As BOPA’s financial and organizational turmoil threatened to sink the quasi-governmental agency, Scott turned to Miller Hall for leadership and stability in the city’s arts efforts. She was instrumental in Artscape’s May revamp, which included a controversial relocation from Mount Vernon and Station North to downtown, along with the introduction of the SCOUT Art Fair, a new feature that earned positive reviews from attendees.

“I have immense respect for Mayor Scott—both for his steadfast commitment to the arts and for the trust he placed in me to shape this work on behalf of the city,” Miller Hall said in a statement. “I remain committed to the artistic and cultural future of Baltimore and will continue to champion a city where artists are supported, celebrated, and empowered to thrive.”

The statement did not mention the next professional plans for Miller Hall, who is a councilor for Gov. Wes Moore’s Maryland State Arts Council. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Her future plans are hers to make and communicate in her own time,” Silas Woods III, Scott’s press secretary, said in an email. Woods also confirmed that Jackson would continue as MOACE’s leader, while Scott is “evaluating options to ensure the Mayor’s Office is providing continued strong support for Baltimore’s arts community.”

Miller Hall’s exit comes as BOPA, which will soon rebrand as Create Baltimore, is finding stability after its rough patch: Interim CEO Robyn Murphy was named BOPA’s permanent chief executive in late July.