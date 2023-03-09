As a Gemini, am I unhappy where I live? Baltimore astrologist weighs in

Is the city where I live now making me unhappy? Is this just a phase, or am I meant to be melancholic throughout my life?

Signed,

Gemini





Hello Gemini,

You have the sun in Gemini, moon in Leo and Sagittarius on the ascendant. Happiness is a difficult to define term, but I am looking at a few factors that could make you feel either temporarily or long-term subdued, or despondent.

To answer the first part of your question, I cast a relocated chart for you, which takes your current location into account. The main difference between this and your natal chart is that it moves your sun from the seventh house of partnerships, to the sixth house of work, service and health. With the sun in the seventh house, you were born to be your best within close personal relationships. A strong, capable, loyal partner can make you more able to express your own power and potential to its fullest. You are naturally adept at public relations, likely to be popular and have increasing success when you are in a partnership.

Living in your current location, the solar emphasis shifts away from partnership, to looking for distinction through working for someone and giving service to another person or collective. You demand recognition for your service and become unhappy when you feel unappreciated. Health also becomes more of an issue in your relocated chart. In addition to being especially intuitive on how to take care of your own health, you could develop an interest in healing others.

Looking at your natal chart, there is some tendency to be melancholic by nature. You have Saturn conjunct moon which is known as a difficult aspect. The moon has to do with unconscious emotional reactions and whenever these occur, the Saturn influence brings about a sensitivity and vulnerability that make it hard to express yourself. Your sense of security is tied to Saturn, making you inclined to take on too many responsibilities. You are likely to work too hard and deny yourself pleasure. You get a sense of security by being a perfectionist. This usually means that the world sees you as trustworthy and diligent, but inwardly you feel unsure and easily hurt. You need to be told that you are doing a good job of whatever it is you’ve put your efforts into.

Because you want security and safety, you tend to restrict yourself to what you know works, so when opportunities arise you sometimes let them slip away. Your Gemini sun is a very flexible, mutable sign, but your moon is in the fixed sign of Leo and with the Saturn conjunction you lack emotional flexibility and tend to hide your vulnerability. The mask you hide behind could be overwork, or an attitude of pessimism that makes people see you as aloof. Hiding your sensitivity causes you anxiety and you may feel pressure to avoid spontaneity. This is difficult because Gemini thrives on spontaneity and your Gemini Sun is conjunct Jupiter which wants very much to be positive and outgoing.

Other natal aspects to your Moon include a T-Square with Mercury and Uranus. A T-Square is a configuration between three or more planets that involves an opposition plus two squares. Any transits to one of the planets involved triggers the others. Moon square Mercury indicates restlessness and shows that you are a very alert person with a nervous energy. You notice everything and have so many impressions to absorb that you can get overwhelmed. Your desire for security is in conflict with your need to experience so many things and communicate what you’ve absorbed. This can cause you to be a chatterbox or to jump from one subject to another quickly. Conversations can be a bit disjointed and uncomfortable. On the plus side, this energy is good for writing/authorship. Your intellectual curiosity can bring you some excellent ideas and if you avoid jumping to conclusions this can be beneficial. You should also avoid the tendency to over-edit your own creative work, because you might throw out some of your best ideas.

Moon square Uranus adds more restlessness, to the point of being jumpy. You love to be provocative and have difficulty controlling yourself. You are driven from one thing to another, which undermines your sense of security and gives you little chance to rest. With Uranus and Mercury opposite each other and both squared your Moon, you get uncomfortable when you put your thoughts into words and try to make contacts with people. You are extremely creative and mentally active but your urge to be independent conflicts with your urge to connect, so you can come off as tactless or sharp, causing people to not listen to you. Obviously, this can trigger feelings of rejection which can make you unhappy.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

As for temporary feelings of unhappiness, you are coming up on an aspect between transiting Saturn and your natal moon/Saturn conjunction that will trigger some anxiety. For the next year, while Saturn is in the early degrees of Pisces, it will be inconjunct your natal Moon. You are likely to get feelings of uncertainty when you are looking for security and have a feeling that something is hanging over your head. This is temporary and will pass, but can be quite uncomfortable and difficult to define while it is happening.

So, although happiness is difficult to define, you do have some very clear indicators in your chart that show both temporary and long-term uncomfortable feelings. When there are many squares involved in either the natal chart or your transits, talk therapy can be extremely helpful, and you do have quite a few squares. I would recommend that you talk to a trusted professional to help get you through the tough times. Your seventh house natal Jupiter has some great aspects and that energy will help you find the right advisor(s).

Best,