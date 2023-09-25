Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people know only their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, read that horoscope below!

This will be my last horoscope column for the Baltimore Banner. If you would like to continue to follow my horoscopes and other astrological musings, see my website https://cherylfairastro.com/

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — Monday is a good day for networking and connecting helpful people that you know with each other. Giving your friends the inside track with each other will come back to give you advantages, increasing your security and improving the general quality of your everyday life. Creative and quirky fun is on your agenda toward the end of the week. Enjoy expressing yourself loudly and proudly but be mindful of impulse spending.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — Use your voice for creative self-expression this week. If you ever wanted to sing (even karaoke) now is the time. If you aren’t a singer, then recite poetry, give a talk or simply say exactly what you are thinking, in front of people. Show your family and earliest influences your avant garde side this weekend. Break free from your old definitions of beauty, love and art and explore the road not traveled.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — Geminis do have an altruistic side, and this week you can put yours to good use. On Monday, your heart is in the right place, and you feel strongly about justice and fairness for everyone. You have an incredibly facile mind and are able to implement your good ideas, bringing them to the attention of people with influence. Relax on Sunday, giving yourself energy and inspiration for your next venture.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Be selective about who you spill your secrets to on Monday. It’s not particularly harmful to share, but you may feel uncomfortable later if you are indiscriminate about who gets privy to the skeletons in your closet. Friends are likely to encourage you to overspend this weekend. As long as you don’t allow yourself to be overly influenced by outside voices, it could feel good to treat yourself to something beautiful.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — You are busy with communications and transactions involving your finances and your reputation this week. Commerce brings you a sense of accomplishment. A sudden urge to wave your freak flag could inspire you to do something a little over the top in public later in the week. Check out local arts and entertainment over the weekend, gaining a new appreciation for the fabulousness that is close to home.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — You start the week feeling restless and full of big ideas. Some of your concepts are genius, but you need to enlist a little help. Working with a partner can be enlightening and energizing. Integrating another person’s values into your own will bring changes in the areas of travel, education and philosophical beliefs. Let yourself be inspired by universal love, while maintaining your earthy practicality and you can’t go wrong.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — Your subconscious will bring you the best ideas this week, so pay attention to your dreams. Always creative, you sometimes will put too much energy into getting another person to do the legwork for your ideas. This week you may have help, but also need to do your share of the practical tasks required to bring your vision into reality. Your friends will find you completely charming and compelling this weekend.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — Get out of your shell and have fun this week. Friends can give excellent advice on anything that’s troubling your psyche and also could be helpful with shared resources. Any ambitions you have involving the arts, leisure industries, networking or diplomacy should go well this week as long as you are able to read the room. Be mindful of presenting concepts in a way that is too abstract. Keep it simple.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — Chance encounters with people you see every day can be more important than they seem, early in the week. Your ability to communicate effectively is strengthened and this will have a positive impact on your work. Over the weekend, take some time to appreciate art or music that is beyond your usual taste. Learning about cultures other than the one you are accustomed to will give you great emotional satisfaction.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — You are especially open minded and intellectually curious in a way that makes you innovative with your everyday routines this week. You are feeling both optimistic and open to experimentation when it comes to your health regime now and could try a new approach to wellness. Methods that involve technology or a holistic approach are especially appealing to you. On Sunday, you get great emotional satisfaction from your hobbies.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — This is a great week to stay close to home and around familiar people. You can express your appreciation for the individuals you see every day. By midweek, be mindful of impulse spending. Think about the non-material things that you truly value and do not over-identify with your possessions. Spend the weekend exploring your neighborhood and work on making your personal domain a unique expression of you. Relax at home on Sunday.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)