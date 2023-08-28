Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people know only their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — You start the week in an assertive yet diplomatic mood and are more interested in close relationships than you have been. Balancing the needs of a partner with your own leads to personal growth. You could have unexpected financial shifts this week and may adjust your value system to accommodate your situation. The full moon on Wednesday gives you more awareness of your intuitive side and allows you to let go of old behavior patterns that no longer work well for you.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — Finding a balance between work and self-care is important for you this week. You are a team player and are willing to work hard to complete a task correctly. Networking and social interaction bring you a feeling of comradery. You are very aware of your long-term goals and can evaluate your progress, adjusting your path toward fulfilling your dreams. You have a desire to contribute to the well-being of others and could be drawn to social activism.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — You have a strong drive to express yourself creatively this week. Your natural Gemini playfulness is in focus and anything that brings you joy without conflict will get your attention and energy. Hard work that you’ve put in over the past weeks is likely to pay off in the area of career or social ambition. You have an especially strong emotional attachment to your sense of accomplishment. A time of reflection on unresolved issues from your past can bring self-liberation.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — You are likely to feel an especially strong urge to protect your home turf this week. Peace and harmony are essential, but you do intend to keep boundaries in place. You can help family members to create a comfortable atmosphere for everyone. Unusual friends and group associations have extra appeal for you. Forming unconventional connections with people can free you from self-imposed social limitations. You can gain a deeper understanding of a subject or complete a phase of your education this week.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — Early this week, you could find that you are in several lively discussions. You are determined to make your point but also patient enough to do it diplomatically. You could feel rebellious toward traditional expectations regarding your career. Internalized rebellion is more likely than outward defiance of authority, but it could result in new innovative ideas and ambitions for the future. It is time to let go of old ideas about intimate relationships. Seeing your part in a situation that involves shared resources is essential.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — Early this week, you are motivated to look for ways to increase your income and improve your financial situation. You could travel somewhere that is off the beaten path. Bored with the same places and people that everyone sees, you need to experience something unique that broadens your perspective. Internal shifts that occur because of your unusual experiences will lead to personal growth. You are arriving at a new understanding of your emotional needs in your closest relationships this week.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — You are likely to be bursting with dynamic social energy this week. You are eager to form connections with others and will initiate contact. Very conscious of your physical appearance, you work to present yourself in the most attractive way possible. You see new ways to improve your overall health and well-being now, making positive changes in your daily habits. You are able to take a detached look at what you value now and could place less value on money and the material world.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — A desire to avoid conflict may keep you operating behind the scenes this week. You can quietly work out creative ideas about esoteric subjects while you function in the world as usual. The people around you are only aware of what you let them see. Your closest relationships have been going through a transformative period and this week you will be able to analyze what has transpired over the last few months. By midweek, you get a chance to play a little and express yourself fully.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — You have an especially energetic and friendly approach this week. You could be an advocate for a cause you believe in this week. Group dynamics are something you can balance with your own desires. Your personal ambitions and the needs of the collective do not have to conflict. Your innovative solutions to the problems of daily life are working for you. By midweek, the spotlight is on your home life, roots and family. You can let go of old patterns that have been holding you back.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — Your natural leadership abilities are enhanced this week because you can lead with finesse. Your assertiveness is balanced with a willingness to collaborate and negotiate. Diplomacy in your professional life enhances your ability to smooth out any conflicts regarding your ambition. An old hobby or pastime could regain your interest this week, giving you renewed inspiration and self-expression. Workshops and local events where you can share ideas are especially satisfying for you. Short trips and local interactions are important.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Your passion for learning and drive to expand your intellectual horizons are very strong this week. Exploration of new ideas feeds your adventurous spirit. This is a time to consider your home life and adjust it to suit yourself, even if it is unconventional. Analyzing old family patterns can help you understand what you need. By midweek, you could come to new realizations about your values and your resources. A heightened awareness of your material world can inspire you to change your financial strategies.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)