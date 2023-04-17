Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people only know their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (or sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, be sure to read that horoscope below!

The solar eclipse on Wednesday is not visible from North America but is still a notable astrological event.

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — Monday could be a little confusing, so it might be a good idea to keep your ideas and plans to yourself until a better time. On Tuesday morning, you are your most charming self and have a genuine appreciation for the people and places you see every day. Wednesday’s eclipse brings in a time of vitality, action and open emotional expression for you. Be mindful of any tendency toward arrogance, entitlement and excess. Spend the weekend enjoying local culture.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — On Monday, you may feel insecure about where you belong. Mull over your thoughts and feelings for a few days, but don’t make any radical changes right now. On Wednesday night, make a special note of your dreams. You are entering a period of change in your self-image, slowly becoming the finest version of yourself that you can visualize. Taurus season starts on Thursday. If you expect only the best this weekend, you will very likely get the best.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — Avoid miscommunication involving your career on Monday. Take care to fact-check before expressing your opinion publicly. The eclipse on Wednesday begins a period where you have an increased need to contribute to positive change in the world. You have the energy to act on your ideals and make a difference. Do some behind-the-scenes planning toward the end of the week. This weekend, you can passionately go after what you feel that you have been missing.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Monday is a good day to dream about faraway places. Your imagination is wonderful for inspiring big ideas, but you must consider the practical aspects before taking action. The eclipse on Wednesday sparks your career ambitions and helps you focus on how to gain prominence in the world. Both the sun and the moon shine light on your friendships at the end of the week. Enjoy live music or a film with someone over the weekend.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — Fact-check everything twice in matters involving taxes, insurance and loans on Monday. The eclipse on Wednesday ushers in a period of feeling expansive and ready to rediscover the world. Trying to express strong feelings regarding your career could be a little frustrating on Friday, when Mercury goes retrograde. Spend time with friends on the weekend. Musing with kindred spirits about your hopes for the future is encouraging for all involved.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — You could have trouble connecting with a partner early on Monday. Sometimes nonverbal communication works better than words. The eclipse on Wednesday helps you focus on your own motivations and feelings. Unpacking your own emotional baggage helps you let go of what is no longer working for you. Rid yourself of labels this weekend and create your own image of who you are. Dismiss what you’ve always thought you “should” do in favor of what feels right.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — Your judgement about what you eat and drink is a bit off on Monday. Momentary pleasure might not be the best choice. Wednesday’s eclipse gives you an opportunity to decide if you’d rather win an argument or compromise. Your Libran skills with navigating close personal relationships is essential for your emotional wellbeing. Finding harmony with others is your life’s work and now you can focus on that. Set yourself free and explore new territory on the weekend.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — Monday is a great day for something dreamy and romantic, but not so good for exacting work. The eclipse on Wednesday gives you a push to focus on your health. A positive attitude can be a healing influence. The sun moves into Taurus on Thursday, joining several other planets in the sign and putting the emphasis on your closest relationships. Your weekend is likely to bring out some intense feelings. You are especially charismatic on Sunday.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — You might be falling into old, ingrained habits on Monday. You can switch gears on Tuesday and put your feelings into a creative project. The solar eclipse on Wednesday brings you a stronger connection to your most playful and inventive self. You will have to temporarily put aside your wants in favor of obligations at the end of the week. Connect with someone special on the weekend. One-on-one time can be very rewarding on Sunday.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — Give yourself time to get lost and find your way back on Monday. Communications could be a little confusing, so you’ll have to take your time to get the facts right. The eclipse on Wednesday could bring back someone from your past. Reach out to a family member that you haven’t seen in a while. Thursday and Friday are the best days for games and amusements. Over the weekend, focus on reorganizing your wardrobe and your self-care routine.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Avoid making financial decisions or any major expenditures on Monday. Inadvertent misrepresentation or confusion concerning money is likely now. Expect interruptions to your daily routine this week. Wednesday’s eclipse ramps up communications, including writing and teaching what you know to others. Enjoy your home life and invite friends for a get-together at your place on Friday. Express yourself openly on the weekend. It is a time for fun and relaxation and romance if you want it.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)