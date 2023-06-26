Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people only know their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, be sure to read that horoscope below!

Aries — Your Aries urge for personal freedom may feel overwhelming this week, to the point of overcoming your need for security. When you consider turning your hobby into a full-time job or feel the urge to take an impulsive risk with your finances, consider the practicalities and details before making any sudden moves. There are helpful lessons to be learned by studying your family history this week. Your creative self-expression will bolster your self-image and increase your confidence now.

Taurus — Family members or people you live with may be in for a rude awakening if they try to hold you back this week. Even steady, stable Taurus has to wave their freak flag sometimes. Try adding something unusual to your home environment as an expression of your inner nature. Over the weekend, you will have a larger than life, optimistic presence and will be especially articulate. You can take advantage of this energy with teaching, writing or public speaking.

Gemini — You could feel like you are getting away with talking and not listening, but the experience leaves you feeling unsettled later. It is also possible that you will have to deal with a bombastic know-it-all. If that is the case, avoid arguments. Proving a point will not be worth it in the long run. Use your ability to express love and kindness to foster understanding and true friendships. Later in the week, you get a deeper understanding of your altruistic reasons for wanting a voice in the world.

Cancer — Normally you have a romantic soul, but you can be unsettled early this week and feeling an inner pressure for freedom and individual self-expression. You are especially witty now at the same time that you have a disciplined approach to learning and teaching. This gives you a wonderful perspective on higher knowledge. As long as you don’t become rulebound, you’ll find that you are able to reach your goals and gain a great deal of satisfaction. Conversations with friends this weekend broaden your world.

Leo — You are extremely appealing this week, but maybe a bit out of control. Temper your ego with a good dose of charm to keep from upsetting authority figures or tarnishing your reputation. Avoid fighting your own best interests by staying disciplined in your thinking and communications. It is better to err on the side of not enough words, rather than too many this week. Confusion about money and other resources that you share with another person is likely now, so double check before signing any financial agreements.

Virgo — You could feel like a rebel without a cause this week. It is possible to be your own worst enemy if you do not practice self-awareness to understand your own motivations. Following the rules is uncharacteristically unappealing to you now and you could experience sudden bursts of noncompliance that cause a disruption in your own plans. Do not take for granted that you understand what a partner is trying to get across. Confusion happens unless you pay close attention.

Libra — You go full speed into fulfilling your social and humanitarian goals this week but could be interrupted by unexpected resistance. You know how to use both your charm and your strength to be influential with kindred spirits and like-minded groups, but if someone wants to take the association to a deeper level, you are likely to feel restricted and rebel. Showing someone in an influential position how intellectually disciplined you can be will bring you excellent results and broaden your world.

Scorpio — Your career aspirations may clash with your partnerships early this week. You want personal freedom, public recognition and a partner to back you up. That balance is difficult to find. You will have to put some effort into helping a person close to you expand their thinking. Your intellectual curiosity and disciplined mind help you in your attempts to create something original, innovative and useful. Any talent or ambition you have pertaining to the arts or diplomacy can be a healing force now.

Sagittarius — Emotions concerning your ambitions are running high early this week. Unexpected changes in your daily work routines could make you doubt your own ideas about how things should be done. Your words carry more power than you realize. Love on a universal scale is the cure for what is bothering you now. Actively pursue knowledge and break away from your traditional cultural customs. Maintain a receptive attitude toward personal transformation and self-improvement to avoid any need for pretense.

Capricorn — You want to break out and have fun but feel bogged down with an intense drive to dig deeper into your own psyche. Looking for a balanced perspective, you may turn to a partner for a different viewpoint about whatever is on your mind. Take their opinion seriously, even if it seems trivial. Honest dialog is essential in order for you to gain a sense of satisfaction. You can be very creative now and build something beautiful and unusual that expresses your true self.

Aquarius — Feeling like you want to break away from long standing traditions can cause a disruption in your closest relationships, early this week. Your analytical mind and precise work methods can bring long lasting material rewards midweek. Bring empathy and compassion to your partnerships now to resolve past emotional scars. Adventures with friends this weekend will stimulate your intellectual curiosity. Approach new ideas with an attitude of expansion and optimism for excellent results.

