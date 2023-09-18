Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people know only their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, read that horoscope below!

Enjoy the last few days of summer. The Autumnal Equinox falls on Saturday at 2:49 a.m.

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — You may start the week feeling a little bit introspective, but by the end of the week the sun will be moving into your 7th house of partnerships. This gives energy to all types of one-on-one relationships, including life partners, business partnerships and open enemies. Your ruling planet Mars is already there, making you especially confrontational, and the sun moving into that area will add fuel to the fire. By the weekend, you will be stirring up excitement.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — Partnerships are rich, emotional ground early in the week when you can work through the best way to share resources with those closest to you. Your focus is shifting toward healing and health routines. Your concepts about wellness blend nicely with your talent for creating comfort. You can bring an atmosphere of luxury to your daily life, while adhering to a regime that brings body, mind and spirit into harmony. Lead others by way of your good example.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — Although you start the week with your nose to the grindstone, you are shifting toward a time of focusing on pleasure and fun activities. You might enjoy the help of a partner to get your mundane obligations fulfilled before you move on to a creative project or hobby. By the weekend, your freedom of expression becomes uppermost in your mind. Showing your ideas or completed projects to a group of like-minded people can be a profound experience for you.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Caring for children, pets or pet projects will be especially important for you early in the week. Communications could be a bit garbled, so be mindful of the power of your words. Your reputation has a positive effect on your finances this week, leaving you feeling more grounded. The weekend could bring some conflict between your ambition and domestic obligations. Take a minute to consider your own motivations and desires before making a commitment to please someone else.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — Listen to your intuition early this week when it comes to finances. Sometimes a wise choice involves more than simple logic. Your personal value is not founded in anything you own, but in who you know you are. Your dedication and willingness to work hard yourself will inspire others to do what you need them to do for you. Your weekend is likely to be very busy with lots of errands and messages. Enjoy both the journey and the destination.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — You are both the teacher and the star pupil early in the week. Be mindful of your need for security, driving you to overwork. Take the time to assess the efficiency of your workflow before pushing yourself too hard. Take the guilt out of a guilty pleasure and enjoy yourself with abandon. Secret good deeds can bring a positive surprise to someone who needs it. Your creative imagination will feed you fabulous ideas that you can implement this weekend.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — Starting out the week with security and finances on your mind can make you feel a little tired. Never fear you will get a burst of energy as the sun enters your sign this week. You possess both intuitive wisdom and active intelligence that work together now to make you a shining star. The equinox can give you deeper insight into your own nature. Bring friends and family into your own environment this weekend for a relaxing good time.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — You are likely to start the week involved with friends and group activities. By the end of the week, you will be going into stealth mode. You are working diligently behind the scenes to make your dreams come true and will feel the energy of the push before the final results. Over-identifying with your possessions or wealth could be a fleeting hinderance to emotional security this week. Show your best face to the public and those in authority.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — You’ve been ambitious lately but should take a little retreat early in the week to give your mind a chance to wander. By midweek, you’re charged up again and back on track to make your highest ideals into something real. The equinox shifts your focus from a singular goal to group goals and plans for the future. Acquiring something beautiful for your home can bring emotional satisfaction. The weekend could bring your attention to your true values.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — The week begins with mutual exchanges of support and advice with your friends. You could be misinterpreting some communication and in turn, could be unclear in your own attempts to get a point across. Understand that wisdom comes in many forms, you will be able to use what you know to get what you want. Your natural sense of authority and your ability to keep climbing toward goals are working for you, as long as you are fair and equitable.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — You start the week with an emotional experience regarding your career and social ambition. This can push you to open to greater possibilities. The equinox will usher in a time of adventure for you. You want to break away from the mundane and expand your world view. As the weekend approaches, take the time to meditate on the things that you find inspiring. It can be just as fulfilling to look inward as it is to look outward.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)