Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people know only their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — Start the week by embracing any of your own imperfections as points of interest, rather than embarrassment. Use this self-acceptance to express yourself completely and freely in a creative way. You could find that people are more attracted to the real you than to a perfect image that you could try to project. You are very efficient now and highly motivated where work is concerned. This industriousness is easily combined midweek, with some original ideas you have about finances. Being open to change brings you joy.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — You’ve come to the realization that rough times in the past led to a much wiser Taurus. This well-earned wisdom can be used now to create a nurturing environment that brings you and your family closer together. This is true whether you apply it to your chosen family or biological family. Your unique qualities feed your passion for creativity. Be bold and innovative this week. Embrace challenges and unexpected situations with enthusiasm, to gain a sense of pure joy. You are an inspiration to others.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — Community is key for you this week. Both the broad community of like-minded people and the close community of people you see every day benefit by your willingness to express affection and make connections between people. Supportive friends give you the sense of belonging that you are looking for now. You could find yourself advocating for others in order to bring positive change. Your intuition and imagination can lead you to explore esoteric subjects now. Your discoveries lead to innovative solutions to issues on your domestic scene.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — If you find yourself in a position of authority, you will be seen as empathetic and understanding, inspiring people to follow your lead. You should get a sense of security, knowing that you are able to help others through counseling, coaching or advocacy. Things will go especially well if you are in a career that is related to the arts or diplomacy. Your communication style is enthusiastic, and this is well received. You have a dynamic network of friends and acquaintances who appreciate your unique perspective.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — Anything you do to broaden your point of view should go very smoothly this week. Your particularly elegant brand of charm will help smooth the way in a situation that involves cultural exploration. Your self-confidence will get a boost when you master a new area of knowledge. A creative approach to your social or career ambitions will bring you a sense of security and possible financial gain. Your ability to express emotional support now can make all the difference for someone you care about.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — You start the week in a dreamy mood. Give yourself a chance to let your mind wander and it will lead you to new insights into close relationships. Overthinking will have a detrimental effect on how you handle shared resources, so tune in to your intuition. Your iconoclastic side can come forward now. Self-confidence helps you implement innovative ideas this week. This is a good time to break out of traditional cultural restraints. Over the weekend, you’ll get the opportunity to purchase something that speaks to your heart.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — Look to friends to give or get good advice about close relationships, early this week. Mutually supportive relationships are the key to soothing you when you are upset. You naturally promote harmony wherever you find yourself, possibly masking how assertive, innovative and unconventional you can be. Sudden and transformative experiences could improve relationships or finances. This is a good time to consciously work on bringing your intuitive insights to the surface. Over the weekend, keep yourself in a comfortable environment to allow your full potential to flourish.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — You start the week getting positive attention from people who can help you reach your professional or social goals. Your good reputation is essential for your peace of mind. Assertively, going after your hopes and dreams for the future can result in a pleasant surprise this week. Be mindful of how you express your ideas so that you can be sure your message is being received the way you intended. Spend some time alone over the weekend to recharge your spirit.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — Learning more about the arts can be a healing thing for you this week. If you take what you learn and apply it to your own creative self-expression, you will benefit greatly. Allowing your inventiveness and unique perspective to steer the way you work will give your career or social position a boost. Someone in authority who appreciates your proactive approach and unique point of view is likely to help you this week. Activities with friends will enrich your weekend and warm your heart.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — Intense feelings of love and affection can inspire you to heal a rift with a family member. Your emotions are deeply felt and how you choose to act on them will have a far-reaching effect. If you make sure your actions are for the good of all, you will make tremendous progress this week. Your integrity is essential to your wellbeing. Step out of your usual way of doing things to embrace innovative ideas. Putting yourself in the public eye this weekend, it could be cathartic.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Dealings with the general public as well as with those close to you should go well this week. Your powerful intuition and some inside information will help you dig deeper into a subject that interests you. Double check your information and take time to synthesize the facts before putting what you learn to use. Watch a tendency to be possessive this week. There may be some travel, and interacting with people whose cultural traditions differ from yours will give you a wonderful new perspective this weekend.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)