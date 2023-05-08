Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people only know their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, be sure to read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — Tuesday is a good day for career advancement. You have discipline and an ability to communicate effectively with someone in a position of authority. If a surprise financial opportunity arises, be sure to take advantage of it. On Thursday, you could be very busy with group activities. You will still get what you want, it will just take a little longer than you’d hoped. This weekend is good for a virtual escape into some transcendent music, film or art.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — You have a spark of genius early this week. Pass your knowledge to others and you’ll be an inspiration to the people who hear your ideas. Things could get a little chaotic in your career sector later in the week. Don’t let fleeting moods tarnish your reputation. Your hopes and plans for the future are influenced by your friends now. Listen to the ideas of kindred spirits on the weekend while you make plans to take action later.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — Early in the week, you are an ace at handling money and other resources that you share with others. Later in the week, you might be a bit confounded by a philosophy or cultural issue that is different from your usual frame of reference. Keep an open mind. By Friday evening, you can calmly enjoy the beauty that has always surrounded you. Your home can be a place of serenity and quiet communication with loved ones this weekend.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Work done with a partner goes especially well early this week. Communication and cooperation combined with a little inventiveness will go a long way. You might find that you are uncomfortable with keeping a secret toward the end of the week. It is best not to spread information when you aren’t positive about the accuracy of your statements. This weekend is a good time for a trip, especially if you are doing some type of study while you travel.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — Organize your closets early this week. At home or work, this is a good time to find a place for everything and put everything in its place. Once you finish the task, you’ll have room for new apparel that you know you deserve. Later in the week, practice patience and hold steady for someone very close to you, even if you don’t quite understand their actions. You will be led to good things by following your intuition on Sunday.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — Your creativity and ability to work hard go hand-in-hand this week. You can create something practical and beautiful that expresses your true self. By midweek, you will have to put your personal wants on hold in order to complete obligatory tasks. You know how to put on a neutral face and get the job done. On Saturday and Sunday, you are back to being creative, but with a partner. This weekend, you will enjoy pleasurable one-on-one interaction.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — Be mindful of a tendency to overindulge on Monday. You are likely to feel a little nostalgic early this week. Harmonious communication with family is on the agenda. Tuesday is a good day to rid yourself of old bad habits that you’ve been ready to let go of for a while. Feeling extroverted and impulsive midweek, you could find yourself making spontaneous changes in your plans, just for fun. Relaxation and self-care are essential to your wellbeing over the weekend.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — You are able to clearly articulate exactly how you feel early in the week. You will be intuitive, clever and practical, which brings good results. You are having to face some deeply rooted habits that no longer serve you. The half-moon on Friday can help give you the resolve to continue to change what you are not happy with. Take time to laugh and play on Saturday and express yourself to the fullest on the weekend.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — You might find that you are over-identifying with your possessions early in the week. You can make wise intuitive purchases but need to make sure that there is a practical aspect to what you are getting. Later in the week, you could feel overwhelmed with messages and errands that need to be taken care of. Remember that the fast pace is temporary and keep yourself organized. Give a warm welcome to guests in your home on the weekend.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — Slow and steady to the top. On Monday, during the day, you might feel a little disoriented but by Tuesday morning, you will be focused and strong. Don’t let distractions keep you from staying on task on Thursday and Friday. It is a lovely day in the neighborhood on Saturday for you. Get involved in some local activities, invest in the people and places that you see every day and take note of how much beauty there is around you.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Giving good advice and selfless help to someone who can’t help themselves will buoy your spirit early in the week. Later in the week, you might be surprised when your attempts at communication don’t come off the way you intended. Think carefully before you speak and remember that actions speak louder than words. Over the weekend, you are likely to do some shopping. Remember that although material things can bring joy, you cannot create happiness by buying things.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)